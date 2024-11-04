GloRilla Defends Her Kamala Harris Rally Performance Amid So-So Crowd Claims

BYGabriel Bras Nevares384 Views
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
GloRilla performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Glo isn't letting criticism change her perception of the Harris crowd.

GloRilla is one of many hip-hop artists who endorsed Kamala Harris in her campaign for president of the United States, which citizens will vote on tomorrow (Tuesday, November 5). In fact, she even popped out to perform at Harris' rally in Milwaukee on Friday (November 1), offering a medley of her smash hits "TGIF," "Yeah Glo!," "HOLLON," and more. But not everyone seems impressed with the live show, as some critics online posited that the crowd wasn't really feeling it. Well, the Memphis femcee recently took to Twitter to directly combat this narrative, responding to a user who lamented the censorship of much of her lyrical material.

"GloRilla performing at Kamala Harris rally in Milwaukee. She had mute every other word to make it somewhat appropriate. The crowd is CLEARLY disappointed," a Twitter user wrote. "Da crowd was lit you trippingggggg," she quote-tweeted in response. While it's certainly true that we'd rather head the GLORIOUS spitter uncensored, it's a Kamala Harris rally; what did people expect? Either way, the amount of support and acclaim she garnered online shows that these moments transcend their physical boundaries and are about something greater, much like politics themselves.

GloRilla Responds To Kamala Harris Rally Critic

Other GloRilla fans are instead excited about her possible next career moves, including a teased collab project with Megan Thee Stallion. Whether or not this actually comes out is anyone's guess, but there's a lot of hope for it within their fanbases given their chemistry. It's been a big year for Glo outside of electoral politics, dropping her debut album and a mixtape plus plenty of hot collaborations and singles. Hopefully this momentum persists into 2025, as hip-hop listeners have been bumping her hits all year.

Meanwhile, there are some Internet sleuths out there raising their eyebrows, but it's not because of this Kamala Harris rally performance. It's because of pregnancy rumors that GloRilla sparked during the GLORIOUS rollout, both through lyrical content and through baby bump pictures. Presumably, this could just be promo for a music video or something like that, as she sent various mixed signals on the subject. We're sure that the near future will hold an answer.

