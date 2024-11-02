GloRilla Supports Kamala Harris With Explosive Rally Performance: Watch

GloRilla is backing Kamala Harris.

Yesterday, Kamala Harris was joined by several special guests at her rally in Milwaukee, including Cardi B and GloRilla. Cardi delivered a speech about women’s rights, the economy, and more. She also slammed her opponent Donald Trump, referring to him as "Donny Dump." One of the most notable moments of the evening was GloRilla's performance, which included a medley of her hits. She performed "TGIF," "Yeah Glo!," "Hollon," and more.

Her performance took place just a few days after she endorsed Harris on TikTok, sharing a few of the reasons she believes the Democratic nominee deserves her vote. “A woman’s right to choose, Protect the LGBTQIA+ Community, Funding for Public Education and $15/hr minimum wage," she listed earlier this week.

GloRilla Performs At Kamala Harris' Rally In Milwaukee

It also took place months after Glo was given the opportunity to meet with President Joe Biden and Harris at the White House. She opened up about the experience during an interview with CNN. “It was so cool, I was geeked,” she told the outlet in March. “Everybody don’t get to meet the President and the Vice President. […] I never thought in a million years I’d be in the White House. Then, I was in the White House and got to meet the President and Vice President? I was like, ‘Now, they can’t mess with me!'”

GloRilla's mother even weighed in at the time, making it clear how much the opportunity also meant to her. “I’ve come with being the woman with a bunch of kids, living in a blue house with no furniture in Frayser to the classiest, most beautiful, and most talented rapper of this generation’s mom who’s moved on up to a beautifully furnished house. Get ’em, Glo!” she said in a text, per Billboard. What do you think of GloRilla performing at Kamala Harris' rally in Milwaukee earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.