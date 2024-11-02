Candace Owens Reacts To Sexyy Red Voting For Kamala Harris

Sexyy Red previously backed Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red took to social media to announce that she cast her vote for Kamala Harris. "I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President," she captioned a series of photos on X yesterday. The post took some fans by surprise, as she previously showed her support for Harris’ opponent, Donald Trump.

"I like Trump,” she said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von in 2023. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was f*cking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh*t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

Candace Owens Mocks Sexyy Red After She Votes For Kamala Harris

Unsurprisingly, Sexyy's Tweet sparked mixed reactions. While some were glad to see that the "SkeeYee" rapper had a change of heart, others were less than impressed. Recently, for example, Candace Owens shared her take on Sexyy Red's endorsement during an episode of her show Candace. She reacted by mocking her, and sarcastically claiming there's no way Donald Trump can win the election now. This isn't the first time she's gone after a rapper, or even the first time she's gone after Sexyy Red, so her remarks don't necessarily come as a shock.

As for Harris, she's received several celebrity endorsements in recent weeks. Yesterday, for example, Cardi B spoke at her rally in Milwaukee. GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, and more also performed. What do you think of Sexyy Red endorsing Kamala Harris? What about Candace Owens mocking her for it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.