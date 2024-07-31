Sexyy Red Addresses Rumor That She's Performing At Donald Trump Rally

The rapper set the record straight.

Sexyy Red has had a controversial rise to fame. She's dominated the charts with her aggressive style, but her bluntness has also garnered her lots of critics. Nowhere are her critics more vocal than when it comes to her politics. The rapper told This Weekend podcast host Theo Von that she's a fan of Donald Trump, and the rap community was not pleased. Sexyy Red's stance, however, lend credence to the rumor that she was performing at Trump's upcoming campaign rally on August 3.

The rumor seemingly started with a tweet from the account Thee Pop Feed. "Sexyy Red is rumored to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential rally," the tweet read. The rally is slated to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, which is where Kamala Harris' July 30th rally took place. Harris landed high-profile appearances from the likes of Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion at her rally. Quavo went as far as to praise Harris for her gun policies in a heartfelt speech. It stands to reason that the rumor about Sexyy Red performing was an attempt to balance out Harris' hip-hop endorsements. That said, though, the rumor is false.

Sexyy Red Called "Cap" On Campaign Rally Performance

Despite Sexyy Red's positive comments about Trump, the rapper will not be performing at the former President's rally. Red went as far as to quote the original Pop Feed tweet and write: "Dey fakin dats cap." This actually makes sense, given the rapper's recent course correction. Sexyy Red performed in front of a giant MAGA hat that read: "Make American Sexyy Again" during the 2024 Roots Picnic. The backlash to the performance was severe, and the rapper stated that she would not be endorsing any presidential nominee in the upcoming election.