Chief Keef Claims His Account Was Hacked After Tweeting "Trump 2024"

Keef has praised Trump before.

Chief Keef is a polarizing figure. He's considered by many to be one of the most influential rappers of the 2010s. He also has encountered legal problems for the entirety of his career. Chief Keef is unapologetic about who he is, and that's part of why fans have continued to rock with his music. The rapper's political statements, however, have rubbed those same fans the wrong way. Keef recently tweeted out a photo of himself standing at a podium. He wrote "Trump 2024" alongside the photo. Bizarrely, the rapper claimed that his account was hacked mere hours later.

Chief Keef took to Instagram to alert his fans about the hack. "Twitter is hacked," he wrote over a black background. "Management." The timing of the hack is strange, especially given that the statement about the hack does not address what the hacker posted. It's unclear if the "Trump 2024" tweet is being laid at the feet of the hacker, or something Chief Keef claims. This is not, however, the first time the rapper has publicly discussed Donald Trump. Following Trump's arrest in August 2023, Chief Keef posted an edit of the former President throwing up gang signs.

Chief Keef Hyped Up Donald Trump's Arrest Back In 2023

The rapper proceeded to praise Trump, and claim that he will do well in prison. "Nah my boy in dat b*tch bangin on dem folks," he wrote over the photoshopped image. "I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back." This was a far cry from the confusion Chief Keef expressed over Trump in 2018. The Windy City legend was asked what he thought about Kanye West's endorsement of Trump, and he claimed he didn't understand the appeal. "I am not a fan of Trump," the rapper told Complex. "I don’t understand that connection, but Kanye does what he wants."