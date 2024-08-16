Sexyy Red & King Von's Sister Shower Chief Keef In Love On His Birthday

BYGabriel Bras Nevares506 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chicago's Noho Restaurant Grand Opening
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Sincere Show, Chief Keef and Martez Malone attends the Chicago's Noho Restaurant Grand Opening at Chicago's Noho on March 13, 2021 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
This continues the complicated but seemingly light love triangle between Kayla B, Sexyy Red, and Chief Keef. What's next?

Chief Keef is the muse of many ladies out there, and on Thursday (August 15), two of his biggest celebrity fans congratulated him on his 29th birthday. Kayla B, King Von's sister, posted an Instagram video from her bed in which he stands next to her in the distance, captioning it with "Happy Birthday 2 my boyfriend I love youuuuuu @chieffkeeffsossa." On the other hand, Sosa's "Bow Bow Bow" collaborator Sexyy Red took to IG with a video of the two of them together flexing their chains and stakcs of cash. "Happy burfday keefy," she captioned her post, adding to theories that there's a love triangle going on with these individuals.

However, Sexyy Red's recent comments on her Chief Keef relationship indicate that they don't really have a label and that her back-and-forth social media jabs with Kayla B aren't that serious. "It’s genuine," she said during an interview. "That’s my peoples, that’s my dog. Like, I don't got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with. And I’m not even saying that’s my homeboy ’cause I don’t know what we got going on. We like each other, but we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years."

Read More: Chief Keef Claims His Account Was Hacked After Tweeting "Trump 2024"

Sexyy Red & Kayla B's Birthday Messages For Chief Keef

Not only that, but Sexyy Red even joked about making Chief Keef her third baby daddy. It's still relatively unclear exactly what the dynamic between them and Kayla B is, and how each of them would characterize these relationships. Either way, the worst case scenario is that they're leaning into this speculation for our entertainment, so let's always remain skeptical. After all, jumping to conclusions is how this could turn into some actual drama.

Meanwhile, a lot of Chief Keef fans might not be as quick to congratulate him on his birthday this time around. As his return to Instagram proved, a lot of fans are unhappy that he postponed his 2024 tour for medical reasons, especially after Almighty So 2 took so long to come out. But what many Sosa fans should remember is that AS2 was well worth the wait, and so will this tour. So happy birthday, Chief: we hope Kayla B, Sexyy Red, and many more made your 29th a great one.

Read More: Sexyy Red Reveals What To Expect From Chief Keef Joint Album

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...