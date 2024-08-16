Sexyy Red & King Von's Sister Shower Chief Keef In Love On His Birthday

This continues the complicated but seemingly light love triangle between Kayla B, Sexyy Red, and Chief Keef. What's next?

Chief Keef is the muse of many ladies out there, and on Thursday (August 15), two of his biggest celebrity fans congratulated him on his 29th birthday. Kayla B, King Von's sister, posted an Instagram video from her bed in which he stands next to her in the distance, captioning it with "Happy Birthday 2 my boyfriend I love youuuuuu @chieffkeeffsossa." On the other hand, Sosa's "Bow Bow Bow" collaborator Sexyy Red took to IG with a video of the two of them together flexing their chains and stakcs of cash. "Happy burfday keefy," she captioned her post, adding to theories that there's a love triangle going on with these individuals.

However, Sexyy Red's recent comments on her Chief Keef relationship indicate that they don't really have a label and that her back-and-forth social media jabs with Kayla B aren't that serious. "It’s genuine," she said during an interview. "That’s my peoples, that’s my dog. Like, I don't got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with. And I’m not even saying that’s my homeboy ’cause I don’t know what we got going on. We like each other, but we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years."

Sexyy Red & Kayla B's Birthday Messages For Chief Keef

Not only that, but Sexyy Red even joked about making Chief Keef her third baby daddy. It's still relatively unclear exactly what the dynamic between them and Kayla B is, and how each of them would characterize these relationships. Either way, the worst case scenario is that they're leaning into this speculation for our entertainment, so let's always remain skeptical. After all, jumping to conclusions is how this could turn into some actual drama.

Meanwhile, a lot of Chief Keef fans might not be as quick to congratulate him on his birthday this time around. As his return to Instagram proved, a lot of fans are unhappy that he postponed his 2024 tour for medical reasons, especially after Almighty So 2 took so long to come out. But what many Sosa fans should remember is that AS2 was well worth the wait, and so will this tour. So happy birthday, Chief: we hope Kayla B, Sexyy Red, and many more made your 29th a great one.