Sexyy Red Clears The Air Surrounding Chief Keef Relationship Rumors

BYGabriel Bras Nevares373 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Sexyy Red performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have thrown fans for a loop for the past year or so, but a new interview saw her speak on their bond more honestly.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have so much collaborative chemistry that they apparently have a joint album on the way, but fans are still wondering if there's more to it than that. Moreover, following some social media jabs back and forth with King Von's sister Kayla B, many are speculating as to whether or not the two rappers are a romantic item. Kayla and Sexyy joked about sharing the Chicago legend and, while many thought their clash was legitimate, it seems like there's a good chance it was all joking or all for show. During a new Thoughts In A Culli interview with GRM Daily CEO Post, the St. Louis femcee spoke on how she would characterize her bond with Sosa.

"It’s genuine," Sexyy Red said of her relationship, professional or otherwise, with Chief Keef. "That’s my peoples, that’s my dog. Like, I don't got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with. And I’m not even saying that’s my homeboy ’cause I don’t know what we got going on. We like each other, but we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years."

Read More: Sexyy Red Shows Love To Trick Daddy For Arguing She Was Snubbed At Awards Shows

Sexyy Red Speaks On Chief Keef Relationship

Not only that, but when Post doubled down, Sexyy Red seemed to double down as well: "That's my n***a." In fact, she even joked about making Chief Keef her third baby daddy after advocating for her first's freedom. Still, while these words don't put an official label on them or even confirm that these statements refer to a romantic fling, it does seem like they at least have a great bond together that they still have yet to define.

As such, maybe we can expect a more formal relationship reveal somewhere down the line for Sexyy Red and Chief Keef. The "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" dynamic duo certainly have fans on the edge of their seats for more chemistry-filled collaborations. But are they actually an item or just good friends leaning into the promotional and engagement opportunities that a romance would bring them? Either way, we're here for it.

Read More: Chief Keef’s Instagram Return Sparks Outrage From Fans

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...