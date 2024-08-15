Sexyy Red Clears The Air Surrounding Chief Keef Relationship Rumors

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have thrown fans for a loop for the past year or so, but a new interview saw her speak on their bond more honestly.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have so much collaborative chemistry that they apparently have a joint album on the way, but fans are still wondering if there's more to it than that. Moreover, following some social media jabs back and forth with King Von's sister Kayla B, many are speculating as to whether or not the two rappers are a romantic item. Kayla and Sexyy joked about sharing the Chicago legend and, while many thought their clash was legitimate, it seems like there's a good chance it was all joking or all for show. During a new Thoughts In A Culli interview with GRM Daily CEO Post, the St. Louis femcee spoke on how she would characterize her bond with Sosa.

"It’s genuine," Sexyy Red said of her relationship, professional or otherwise, with Chief Keef. "That’s my peoples, that’s my dog. Like, I don't got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with. And I’m not even saying that’s my homeboy ’cause I don’t know what we got going on. We like each other, but we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years."

Read More: Sexyy Red Shows Love To Trick Daddy For Arguing She Was Snubbed At Awards Shows

Sexyy Red Speaks On Chief Keef Relationship

Not only that, but when Post doubled down, Sexyy Red seemed to double down as well: "That's my n***a." In fact, she even joked about making Chief Keef her third baby daddy after advocating for her first's freedom. Still, while these words don't put an official label on them or even confirm that these statements refer to a romantic fling, it does seem like they at least have a great bond together that they still have yet to define.