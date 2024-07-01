Sexyy Red & Chief Keef Hit The BET Awards Together After Kayla B Tweets About Sosa

The whole drama between Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, and King Von's sister might be for show, or it's a legitimate bidding war over Sosa.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef sat right next to each other at the BET Awards, for which the former had a couple of performances to offer over the weekend. Moreover, this was a particularly interesting development for fans considering that Sexyy recently fought over Sosa with Kayla B, King Von's sister who also claims to be in a close relationship with him. In fact, she tweeted about him right before the awards show: "[crying-laughing emoji] my man on his way 2 the B.E.T. awards looking like a Chicago rich [ninja emoji] [heart-eyes cat emoji] [crying emoji]." It seems like this whole saga might not be over yet, and we all might just be biting the bait.

Furthermore, a lot of folks assumed that this conflict between Sexyy Red, Kayla B, and Chief Keef was a promotional stunt for Sexyy and Keef's new music video for "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." With this new development, this puts that interpretation under a bit more scrutiny, as it seems like they should've let it go already. Still, maybe there's a delayed kick on this promo campaign for a close, or they got more than they bargained for. Nevertheless, it's not like any party involved is claiming a really committed and exclusive thing... I mean, the two rappers are practically pretending to diss each other on "F My Baby Dad."

Sexyy Red & Chief Keef Might've Unwittingly Trolled Kayla B's Latest Tweet At BET Awards

No matter what's going on with Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, and Kayla B, we're sure that it's all good news for all of their promo cycles and next moves. The St. Louis MC, for example, lit up the stage at the BET Awards last night with her main performance after doing so at their Experience showcase previously. A lot of this drama hasn't stopped some fire singles and visuals from dropping; in fact, that's what many think it's for. Shocker...