Sexyy Red & Chief Keef Have A Joint Album On The Way

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef are working on a joint album. The “SkeeYee” rapper shared the news in an interview with Viper magazine the Wireless Festival in London this past weekend. When asked if she and Keef are “love interests” or just “musical friends,” Sexxy called him "her boo." She added that they were releasing an album soon "We’ve been working," she said. She then confirmed that they already have several songs finished.
Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have done a few songs together already, coming together for several songs, including “Damn Shorty,” “Grape Trees” and “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." The latter track's video also starred Keef as the father of Sexyy’s child in a skit parodying the Maury Show. The video was a source of controversy, as Sexyy was shown twerking on Keef in the video while pregnant.
Sexyy posted intimate photos of her and Keef on social media, although at the time, she insisted they were just friends. Shortly after, Sexyy and Keef were embroiled in a love triangle with the late King Von‘s sister Kayla B, which was sparked by Kayla taunting Sexyy with a picture of her kissing Keef. Sexyy later revealed that the whole saga was a promotional tactic. It worked, as people talked about it. The duo were also spotted at the BET Awards together earlier in July.
Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have both had good years. Sexyy released In Sexyy We Trust, her second album. Chief Keef released the long-awaited Almighty So 2 after a series of delays. The album has received praise from fans of Keef. Sexyy Red is due to go on tour beginning in August. However, rumors about low ticket sales have circulated, though she has denied those and plans to go on the road as scheduled. Considering Chief Keef's history with releasing albums on schedule, it might be a while before this duo's work comes out, but maybe he'll make an exception for his new friend.