Sexyy Red & Chief Keef Have A Joint Album On The Way

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef are working on a joint album. The “SkeeYee” rapper shared the news in an interview with Viper magazine the Wireless Festival in London this past weekend. When asked if she and Keef are “love interests” or just “musical friends,” Sexxy called him "her boo." She added that they were releasing an album soon "We’ve been working," she said. She then confirmed that they already have several songs finished.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have done a few songs together already, coming together for several songs, including “Damn Shorty,” “Grape Trees” and “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." The latter track's video also starred Keef as the father of Sexyy’s child in a skit parodying the Maury Show. The video was a source of controversy, as Sexyy was shown twerking on Keef in the video while pregnant.

