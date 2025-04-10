Kash Doll Reveals To Keke Palmer The Moment Her Relationship With Tracy T Finally Came To An End

Kash Doll is speaking candidly about the end of her relationship with fellow rapper Tracy T, confirming that infidelity played a major role in their split. The breakup followed the birth of their second child in July 2024 and, according to Kash Doll, was triggered by a combination of betrayal and financial strain. While money disagreements added tension, it was Tracy T’s cheating that ultimately ended things. The Detroit rapper, known for her hit “Ice Me Out,” didn’t dwell on heartbreak for long. She has since moved forward with a new relationship—this time with NFL star Za’Darius Smith of the Detroit Lions. Rumors swirled after fans noticed the two attending a traditional ceremony together in Ghana earlier this year. Their coordinated appearance and matching energy sparked immediate buzz across social media platforms.

In a recent conversation with Keke Palmer, Kash Doll opened up about how the romance began. The meeting, as she tells it, was far from casual. “We were just sitting there, and he walked in with security, introduced himself, just straight up,” she recalled. “Most guys will try sliding into your DMs or send someone over, but he brought that real energy. I said, ‘Oh, wow.’” Her reaction wasn’t just flattery—it was intrigue. The impression Za’Darius left during that first encounter clearly stuck. She described the moment as bold, refreshing, and distinct from the usual approaches she’s used to navigating. That genuine, confident introduction set the foundation for what would soon become a visible relationship.

Kash Doll & Tracy T’s Relationship

Though neither of them made a formal announcement at the time, the pair’s trip to Ghana turned heads. Kash Doll documented their getaway through clips on her Instagram Stories, showing the couple enjoying their time abroad. The visuals spoke volumes, but this interview marked the first time she addressed the relationship publicly. This new chapter in Kash Doll’s life signals a shift—not just romantically, but emotionally and personally. After a tumultuous end to her previous relationship, she now seems centered and selective, embracing a partner who matches her energy and respects her presence.