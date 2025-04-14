Kash Doll Draws Severe Backlash After Picking Her Nose With $20 Bill

BY Zachary Horvath 1076 Views
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Kash Doll attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Kash Doll did the unthinkable by using money as a tissue and then deciding to post the video for everyone to see online.

Kash Doll went digging for gold while sitting courtside at the final regular season game for her Detroit Pistons. However, she didn't go about it in usual (and sanitary) fashion. It's caused her to go viral, which is maybe what she was going for. But most folks online aren't finding it amusing in the slightest and calling her "corny" and "gross" per AllHipHop. Instead of using a tissue (or even her finger [still gross]), she used one of the dirtiest items on the planet, money. Taking it over the top even more so is the fact that wasted a $20 bill in the process. It's a pretty cringey and tone-deaf video as it even appears that there were no boogers in her nose to begin with.

Regardless of if there was anything up there or not, it's certainly a nasty maneuver by Kash Doll. We can only imagine what the people next to her were thinking as they saw this unfold. Another thing making this just plain weird is that she willing recorded the action. It's not like someone caught on her camera doing it. Kash Doll decided to get clicks and try and generate laughs. She did succeed a little if that was her goal. But again, most people are pretty repulsed.

Kash Doll & Za'Darius Smith

"When did the downfall of classy women start?" one X user questions. "Money doesn’t buy class or beauty," another states. One more adds, "The love of Attention is the new root of all evil." Kash Doll has appeared to have addressed the matter on her X account writing, "Drunk me ain’t got sh*t to do with me😂."

Hopefully, NFL star boyfriend Za'Darius Smith wasn't with her during this. The two have been rumored to be dating for at least a couple of months. His arrival to Detroit to join the Lions during the latter stages of the 2024-2025 NFL season seemingly brought them together. He has since been released by the team, but nothing has come out yet that they have split. Doll was previously with fellow musician Tracy T.

