Kash Doll's Ex Partner Tracy T Throws Her Under The Bus While Ranting About Her New Man

Kash Doll unfortunately has some other issues to handle right now, such as her online feud with Asian Doll that might head to the booth.

Kash Doll and her former partner Tracy T share two children together, but the coparents clearly don't have the perfect relationship. She recently popped out with a new man, and Tracy took to what seems to be an Instagram Live session to air out his supposed lack of a care in the world. "F**k that, I don't give a damn, man," he ranted. "I had two babies come out of that motherf***er." Of course, many fans pointed out that if the rapper was really unbothered, he wouldn't take to the Internet to vent about it. Nevertheless, his comments section probably filled itself with questions about it, so we also need to take accountability as fans in furthering these narratives.

However, we know that Kash Doll and Tracy T faced scary situations before that, at the very least, saw them stick up for one another. She claimed back in August of last year that Tracy was in a shootout with people who were trying to rob her home in Atlanta. Fortunately, it seems like nobody got hurt in the altercation, and police were able to apprehend the individuals responsible.

Asian Doll & Kash Doll Beef

Still, Kash Doll has bigger fish to fry these days, such as a burgeoning beef with occasional opp Asian Doll. For those unaware, the two femcees have clashed a lot over the years, going at each other with diss tracks, social media rants, and even live show attacks via crowd chants. Most recently, Asian claimed that she almost organized a hit on Kash when she was in Dallas but chose against it. Overall, it's a very contentious situation with a lot of regrettable combativeness flying back and forth. Hopefully things only manifest in the booth rather than in person.

Fortunately, it seems like things are going in that direction. Asian Doll is working on a Kash Doll diss track, or at least, that's what fans speculated after their recent Twitter spat. Kash challenged Asian to put her thoughts on wax, and she teased a comeback in response. So we'll see if Tracy T comes up in this feud or if these are two completely different situations that won't overlap. But considering how messy things already are, brace yourselves.

