Kash Doll Welcomes Daughter With Tracy T In Heartfelt Father’s Day Tribute

Kash Doll announced that she gave birth to her daughter, Klarity Doll Richardson, on June 12 with a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her boyfriend Tracy T. Sharing a video of her, Tracy, and the kids on Instagram, Sunday, she thanked Tracy for being the father of her kids and confirmed that her family is complete.
“Happy Father’s Day!!!!" she wrote. "Even though u get on my last and first nerves this video wouldn’t b created without u! Thank you for making me a mother of 2 now gone head and get on birth control cause klarity was the last piece to this puzzle… my lil family complete.”
Kash Doll Attends BET Awards
Fans shared supportive messages in the comments section. One user wrote: "Awwwwwww Kash Ima cry! #HappyTears sooo HAPPY for you babe! Yall are so beautiful! Hold your family close, take care of your husband, it's important! It's all sum of us ever wanted! #Family Kongratulations!" Another added: "This is soooo cute KASHTON the big brother…Congratulations Sis! As I always say to you, you’ll forever be Blessed and Favored YAY, Klarity is HERE."
Kash Doll Celebrates Father's Day
Kash already welcomed her son, Kashton, back in January 2022. When announcing his birth, she wrote on Instagram at the time: “Ok world here’s my pride and joy. My snookems, my luv bug, my lil responsibility, the little boy that have me wrapped around his fingers…Kashton… Y’all He smile at me with his eyes, I can’t image life without my snook! These 9months been the best roller coaster I’ve experienced… this here a different kinda love so watch y’all mouth about my baby..” He's featured in the video Kash posted on Sunday. Outside of her family life, Kash recently made headlines when Kendrick Lamar referenced her on the track, "6:16 In LA." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kash Doll on HotNewHipHop.
