Kash Doll Claims Her Baby Daddy Was In A Shootout With People Trying To Rob Her

Kash Doll said that she usually doesn't share her personal business online, but this was too stressful of a situation to suppress.

Kash Doll recently shared a harrowing tale on social media about how her baby daddy was in a shootout with a group of people that tried to rob her home in Atlanta. She relayed that she usually doesn't share her personal matters online, but was so outraged by her overall community situation that she had to speak out. "I've been violated bad," the rapper's story began. "Since I've been in Detroit, I guess people was looking at my Story and they see that I'm not home. And they found that this was the best opportunity to run inside of my house and get all of my Birkin bags in Atlanta.

"However, it's cool, they got caught," Kash Doll continued. "They got into a shootout with my child's father, and the police got all of them. We ain't took no L. It's a celebration, but it's also sad that it's Black people that's just running inside of people's homes trying to take their things. What if my kids was there, what if my sister was there, what if my mom was there? What if he was there asleep and y'all caught him sleeping? They came in with guns! I'm putting y'all in my business today because I'm so upset [with] the community leader over in Brookhaven in the block that I stay in.

Kash Doll Speaks On Alleged Shootout

"I stay in a nice neighborhood, you know, where I'm the only Black person on my block and the youngest person on my block," Kash Doll went on. "And this man had the audacity to go to the news. He went to the news and told them that my house is a drug house. Because it's traffic and a lot of Black people there. He just assumed that since it's nice cars and other Black, nice, successful people pulling up that's entertainers, that's friends, producers, that have nice things as well. And it's a lot of traffic because I have two kids under two... That I have drugs in my home.