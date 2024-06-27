Lakeyah & Kash Doll "Get Ratchet" On Their Latest Collaboration

Lakeyah and Kash Doll are bringing the street grit of the Midwest, and the high energy of the South on their new single, "Get Ratchet". This is the second release from the Milwaukee born Quality Control signee and the fifth from the Detroit MC. Both rappers' calling cards are their ability to turn up on a song and that is certainly the case here. You are getting a symphony of sounds across this short and punchy banger, including triumphant horns and great bass. The former are taken directly from the 2005 Jeezy song, "Trap Star". Lakeyah and Kash Doll are definitely stars on this song, giving this beat the business with hungry and braggadocious bars. This track could be a bigger deal for Lakeyah, as she has not dropped a project in quite some time.