- MusicBlueface & Soulja Boy Beef Escalates As Latter Threatens A ShootoutThe last development in this feud was a series of deleted and threatening tweets from Soulja, and Blue stepping on one of his plaques.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePrince Dre Recalls King Von's Death: "I Was There"Prince Dre recently reflected on the shootout that resulted in King Von's 2020 death.By Caroline Fisher
- NewsRobb Bank$ & Lil Uzi Vert Go Ballistic On New Track "Shootout"Robb Bank$ and Lil Uzi Vert's new collab is one of the most energetic songs of the year so far.By Alexander Cole
- GossipLil Durk & India Royale Engaged In Shootout With Home Intruders On Sunday: ReportBoth Lil Durk and India Royale reportedly discharged their firearms after unidentified individuals invaded their home.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CulturePhotos Emerge Of DaBaby's Entourage Alleged Shootout Victim's InjuriesThe graphic photos highlighted the gruesome aftermath of the Miami shootout. By Madusa S.
- CrimeMen Open Fire On Bay Area Rapper Laney Keyz's LA Home: WatchSurveillance footage captured the scary ordeal. By Madusa S.
- MusicPooh Shiesty Allegedly Drives Off In McLaren In Shootout Video Released From October ArrestFootage of the shootout that allegedly involved Pooh Shiesty has been released.By Rose Lilah
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Birthday Brawl Escalates Into ShootingFollowing his 25th birthday celebration, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was reportedly involved in a shooting that took place outside a New Jersey nightclub. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsBuddy Hield Wins 3-Point Contest With Dramatic Buzzer BeaterBuddy Hield secured a 3-point contest victory in dramatic fashion against Devin Booker during All-Star Weekend on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- SocietyMexico Releases El Chapo’s Son After Wild Shootout With Cartel: ReportEl Chapo's son was released by Mexican government after gunfire with his cartel ensued.By Kevin Goddard
- TV"Power" Ep. 5: Tariq's Life Is On The LineAn emotional goodbye.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYG Claims Innocence In Shooting Involving His SUV: "I Was Nowhere Near The Scene"YG insists he didn't know the SUV had gone missing.By Devin Ch
- MusicYFN Lucci's Car Riddled With Bullets In Atlanta ShootoutOne person was injured during the shootout.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBun B Chased Down Armed Burglar After Shootout: ReportDon't mess with Bun B.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsXFL Will Have Three-Point Conversions And Two-Point OT ShootoutsThe league is looking to experiment with the game of Football.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSnap Dogg Gets Into Shootout On Instagram Live, Worries His FansHe popped rounds for the gram.By Zaynab
- SocietyTwo Dead & A Dozen Injured After Gunman Opens Fire In Downtown Toronto: ReportThe gunman died in a shootout with police. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYoung Dolph Concert Reportedly Ends In GunfireYoung Dolph's Houston concert ended when shots rang out.By Rose Lilah
- SocietyAlabama Mannequin Challenge Shootout Leads To Multiple Felony ArrestsMultiple Alabama authorities raided the home that was the site of a staged "Mannequin Challenge" shootout. By Angus Walker