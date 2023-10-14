Prince Dre Recalls King Von’s Death: “I Was There”

During a recent interview with No Jumper, Prince Dre recalled the death of King Von. The Chicago-born rapper was involved in a shooutout in Atlanta in November of 2020, which resulted in his untimely passing. According to Prince Dre, he was around when the 26-year-old was shot, but wasn't aware of how dire the situation was until later.

"I was around but I wasn't right there though," he explained when asked where he was when he heard the news. He also confirmed that he was in Atlanta the night of the shooutout. "I ain't gon lie, I ain't know folks got shot until all that sh*t was over with," he continued. "Like later on." When Adam 22 asked him where he was when the actual shooting took place, he claimed that he was there. "I was there," he said. "I just wasn't right right there."

Prince Dre On King Von Getting Shot In Atlanta

He elaborated, describing how he was "around" while not actually being at the exact location of the shooting. "It was a lot of people out there," he recalled. "Basically, I heard it and I'm running into it, but I'm seeing everybody running. So I'm like, 'damn, should I run to that sh*t?' It was like some sh*t stopping me like, 'hell no, you trippin'.' So I'm just trying to see, pay attention to everything. Then when that sh*t was over with, everybody panicking and sh*t. They getting at 'folks got hit.' What?" he recalled thinking. "That's how that sh*t was."

Lul Tim, born Timothy Leeks, was arrested and charged with King Von's murder in November of 2020. The Quando Rondo affiliate was then released on bail in 2021, and was preparing to go to trial. His charges were dropped in August of this year, however, after evidence surfaced appearing to show King Von assaulting Quando Rondo ahead of the shooting. Prosecutors now claim the act was carried out in self-defense. What do you think of Prince Dre's recollection? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on King Von.

