The world has heard much from NBA YoungBoy in recent weeks, more so than throughout his entire career. The rapper shares subtle updates about his life, but these days, he’s getting a few things off of his chest. His joint project with Quando Rondo, 3860, just hit DSPs, but YoungBoy says he didn’t want it released.

“I had to tell quando don’t nobody case as long they making a dollars off you,” YoungBoy wrote on his Instagram Story. He further stated, “I’ve begged for that tape to not be Released and quando respected my wishes.”

“I talk to missionaries everyday inside my home who probably gone ask me about that tape,” he added. “That sh*t not sitting on top of my heart right but just pay attention to what these people promote they are evil and don’t give a f*ck about us.”

YoungBoy recently shared a “stop the violence” message, but he says he understands why that wasn’t circulated.

“I’m trying to tell you n*ggas terrified of me boy the internet fooling you,” the rapper said. “I don’t play that sh*t in no type of way that’s why I’m just gon stay out the way I see you trying to do some provoking.

Lastly he warned, “Stop playing with me son you ain’t strong enough.”

Fans allege Rondo dissed King Von on the project, sparking backlash. Von was gunned down in 2020 outside of a bar in Georgia, and it was reported that Quando was at the scene. Quando’s good friend, Lul Tim, was charged with Von’s death. Two crews reportedly got into a physical altercation before someone fired shots, killing Von.

Back in September, reports stated YoungBoy and Rondo were embarking on a 30-city tour together. Their first stop was to be Chicago, King Von’s hometown.