Kash Doll Staunchly Defends Her Man Za'Darius Smith Against Cheating Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 552 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kash Doll ZaDarius Smith Cheating Allegations Hip Hop News
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kash Doll performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kash Doll is already dealing with some new romantic gossip, as if her contentious coparenting with Tracy T wasn't enough.

Kash Doll and NFL defensive end Za'Darius Smith have been going out for at least a few months now, and there's already drama on the docket. According to AllHipHop, around Tuesday (May 14), social media sleuths found an alleged picture of Smith in a hotel room with another woman's feet nearby. Allegedly, this photo is from last month.

However, the football player denied these allegations outright on his Instagram Story. "Uploading something from last year to try and break us up is crazy," he shared. "Arkeisha Knight [Doll's real name] isn’t going anywhere!” he insisted. “So y’all need to stop trying."

Smith deleted these posts shortly after, but fans had already caught wind. What's more is that Kash Doll herself seemed to clap back via an IG photo dump. She showed Za'Darius backstage at one of her recent shows, and they posted a few more wholesome pictures on their Instagram pages. "Now I see why these h**s mad," the athlete commented on the Detroit femcee's post.

Read More: Asian Doll Fans Think She’s Working On A Kash Doll Diss Track Following Fiery Twitter Feud

How Old Is Kash Doll?

For those unaware, she confirmed their romance back during an April interview after a Ghana crossover caused relationship speculation. "He came over with that energy. I said, ‘Oh, wow,'" Kash recalled. Za'Darius Smith went up to her in person instead of via a DM. The old-fashioned gentleman's way...

Before this, Kash Doll was in a previous relationship with fellow rapper Tracy T, and they share two children. However, things are much more contentious these days.

"F**k that, I don't give a damn, man," Tracy supposedly responded to the 36-year-old's new relationship online. "I had two babies come out of that motherf***er."

Kash Doll and Tracy T also faced hardship together, such as a harrowing shooting and robbery in August that threatened them both. Hopefully they can settle their differences and forge a more amicable path in the future, regardless of where their individual romances go.

So for now, it seems like Kash and Za'Darius Smith are still going strong and have no interest in what social media has to throw at them. We will see if they update fas on any of this in the near future.

Read More: Kash Doll Admits She’s Still Confused About Kendrick Lamar’s “6:16 In LA” Shoutout

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal Relationships Kash Doll Reveals To Keke Palmer The Moment Her Relationship With Tracy T Finally Came To An End 2.5K
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Music Kash Doll Draws Severe Backlash After Picking Her Nose With $20 Bill 1.7K
Kash Doll Ex Partner Tracy T Ranting New Man Hip Hop News Relationships Kash Doll's Ex Partner Tracy T Throws Her Under The Bus While Ranting About Her New Man 3.4K
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Streetwear Kash Doll And Her Son Rock Versace At The Grocery Store 1131