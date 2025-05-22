Kash Doll and NFL defensive end Za'Darius Smith have been going out for at least a few months now, and there's already drama on the docket. According to AllHipHop, around Tuesday (May 14), social media sleuths found an alleged picture of Smith in a hotel room with another woman's feet nearby. Allegedly, this photo is from last month.

However, the football player denied these allegations outright on his Instagram Story. "Uploading something from last year to try and break us up is crazy," he shared. "Arkeisha Knight [Doll's real name] isn’t going anywhere!” he insisted. “So y’all need to stop trying."

Smith deleted these posts shortly after, but fans had already caught wind. What's more is that Kash Doll herself seemed to clap back via an IG photo dump. She showed Za'Darius backstage at one of her recent shows, and they posted a few more wholesome pictures on their Instagram pages. "Now I see why these h**s mad," the athlete commented on the Detroit femcee's post.

For those unaware, she confirmed their romance back during an April interview after a Ghana crossover caused relationship speculation. "He came over with that energy. I said, ‘Oh, wow,'" Kash recalled. Za'Darius Smith went up to her in person instead of via a DM. The old-fashioned gentleman's way...

Before this, Kash Doll was in a previous relationship with fellow rapper Tracy T, and they share two children. However, things are much more contentious these days.

"F**k that, I don't give a damn, man," Tracy supposedly responded to the 36-year-old's new relationship online. "I had two babies come out of that motherf***er."

Kash Doll and Tracy T also faced hardship together, such as a harrowing shooting and robbery in August that threatened them both. Hopefully they can settle their differences and forge a more amicable path in the future, regardless of where their individual romances go.