Tracy T Has Had Enough Of Your Kash Doll Comments

Tracy T, the Atlanta rapper known for his high-profile relationship with Kash Doll, found himself in the crosshairs of social media. During a recent Instagram Live session, Tracy lashed out at supporters of his ex-girlfriend after they flooded his comments with pointed questions and criticism.

The drama unfolded after Tracy went live to discuss his latest music projects. However, the conversation quickly shifted when fans loyal to Kash Doll joined in, peppering him with comments about their former relationship. Some demanded answers about their 2022 breakup. Others criticized him for perceived shortcomings as a co-parent to their young son, Kashton.

Initially trying to ignore the remarks, Tracy’s patience eventually wore thin. Visibly frustrated, he responded sharply, accusing Kash Doll’s supporters of clinging to a past he had moved beyond. “Y’all still talking about that?” Tracy said, shaking his head. “Man, let that go. Y’all miserable.”

He continued by suggesting that many fans were more invested in drama than either artist’s growth. “Y’all don’t care about no music, no real life. Just messy,” he added before abruptly ending the Live.

Tracy T & Kash Doll

The fallout from Tracy’s outburst was swift. Clips of his rant circulated across Instagram and TikTok, sparking fierce debate. Some fans defended Tracy, arguing that he had the right to protect his peace and focus on his career. Others slammed his reaction as dismissive, especially considering his ongoing co-parenting relationship with Kash Doll.

Tension between Tracy and Kash Doll has simmered under the surface since their split. Although both artists have maintained a mostly private stance about their breakup, occasional social media jabs and cryptic posts have fueled speculation of lingering resentment.

In March 2025, Kash Doll subtly shaded Tracy in an interview, stating she “outgrew certain energies” and was focused solely on motherhood and her career. Many fans interpreted her comments as a reference to Tracy’s perceived immaturity.

Meanwhile, Tracy has remained largely silent about their history, opting instead to promote his music. His upcoming EP, No Looking Back, hints at personal evolution, though he has not directly addressed Kash Doll in any recent songs.

As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: Tracy T is eager to separate his personal life from public scrutiny. Yet in the age of social media, where fan loyalty often blurs into entitlement, walking that line remains a complicated task.