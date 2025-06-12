Kash Doll and Tracy T went through a pretty nasty public breakup recently, although that's only because the latter continues to speak on the former's new relationship. She's now with Za'Darius Smith, and they recently popped out together during the 2025 BET Awards.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Tracy seemed to shade Smith and his outfit for the occasion in a social media video. While he doesn't name any explicit names, it's pretty easy for fans to read between the lines and understand what he allegedly, albeit probably, means.

"[Why] the BET Awards is something that a n***a can't go to?" Tracy T remarked about Kash Doll's new man. "Y'all act like I ain't reachable. Like, who the f**k y'all think y'all talking to? Man, who y'all think I am, man? Y'all think I'm f***ed up for love. Y'all think I'm starving for love. Man, y'all crazy, man. Y'all got to get out of here, man. I might as well put on a leather vest with no shirt on, walk around, and look like that if y'all think that."

"They go with what everybody got, everybody had," he added. "See me, I'ma pop out with something you never seen. Richer than all that little s**t. [...] You don't know nothing about mine. You don't know nothing about what I got going on."

Kash Doll Tracy T Split

Tracy T's shade for Kash Doll and Smith goes deeper. "F**k that, I don't give a damn, man," he shared online earlier this year. "I had two babies come out of that motherf***er."

But Tracy T wants Kash Doll fans to quit. They have been sending him a lot of messages online, even at times when he's not speaking on the matter at all.