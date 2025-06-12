Tracy T Seemingly Shades Kash Doll's New Boyfriend After BET Awards Pop-Out

Kash Doll is introduced during Duffy's Hope 19th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Saturday, August 5, 2023. © William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kash Doll has defended Za'Darius Smith against cheating allegations, whereas Tracy T has made his disapproval very clear.

Kash Doll and Tracy T went through a pretty nasty public breakup recently, although that's only because the latter continues to speak on the former's new relationship. She's now with Za'Darius Smith, and they recently popped out together during the 2025 BET Awards.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Tracy seemed to shade Smith and his outfit for the occasion in a social media video. While he doesn't name any explicit names, it's pretty easy for fans to read between the lines and understand what he allegedly, albeit probably, means.

"[Why] the BET Awards is something that a n***a can't go to?" Tracy T remarked about Kash Doll's new man. "Y'all act like I ain't reachable. Like, who the f**k y'all think y'all talking to? Man, who y'all think I am, man? Y'all think I'm f***ed up for love. Y'all think I'm starving for love. Man, y'all crazy, man. Y'all got to get out of here, man. I might as well put on a leather vest with no shirt on, walk around, and look like that if y'all think that."

"They go with what everybody got, everybody had," he added. "See me, I'ma pop out with something you never seen. Richer than all that little s**t. [...] You don't know nothing about mine. You don't know nothing about what I got going on."

Kash Doll Tracy T Split

Tracy T's shade for Kash Doll and Smith goes deeper. "F**k that, I don't give a damn, man," he shared online earlier this year. "I had two babies come out of that motherf***er."

But Tracy T wants Kash Doll fans to quit. They have been sending him a lot of messages online, even at times when he's not speaking on the matter at all.

"Y’all still talking about that?" Tracy remarked during a IG Live session. "Man, let that go. Y’all miserable. Y’all don’t care about no music, no real life. Just messy." We will see if there are any more chapters to this saga, as Kash Doll has cheating allegations to handle. For now, though, she hasn't really given this much time online, but we'll see if that changes.

