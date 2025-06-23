Tracy T Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At His New Boo During Vacation

Tracy T is still grinding out his career, but everybody needs a break at a certain point. He recently took to Instagram Live to show off his vacation spot, but the more notable revelation was that he's apparently dating a new partner.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper remarked on how he's seeing someone new, or at least, how he's having a great time with her on vacation. He didn't explicitly name who she is or show her face in the video, but he did have some jokes by only showing her wrist and toes. There's only one other bit of information based on what Tracy said: "I just fell in love with a Cuban!"

Moreover, this new fling should probably help Tracy T forget about his previous relationship. He's had a lot to say about his split from Kash Doll, who is currently going out with football player Za'Darius Smith. Needless to say, it hasn't been very positive.

Tracy T & Kash Doll

The Decatur native wants fans to leave him alone about it. But since he continues to comment on it occasionally, it seems like he won't escape the cycle just yet.

For example, Tracy T seemed to shade Kash Doll's boo recently, specifically Za'Darius Smith's outfit for the 2025 BET Awards. "Y'all think I'm f***ed up for love," he remarked online. "Y'all think I'm starving for love. Man, y'all crazy, man. Y'all got to get out of here, man. I might as well put on a leather vest with no shirt on, walk around, and look like that if y'all think that. They go with what everybody got, everybody had. See, me, I'ma pop out with something you never seen. Richer than all that little s**t. [...] You don't know nothing about mine. You don't know nothing about what I got going on."