Tracy T Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At His New Boo During Vacation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 87 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tracy T Sneek Peek New Boo Vacation Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Tracy T and Mike Will attend Mike Will's Birthday Dinner at Gio's on March 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Tracy T has been saying a whole lot about his former partner Kash Doll's new relationship, and now he seems to have one of his own to flaunt.

Tracy T is still grinding out his career, but everybody needs a break at a certain point. He recently took to Instagram Live to show off his vacation spot, but the more notable revelation was that he's apparently dating a new partner.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper remarked on how he's seeing someone new, or at least, how he's having a great time with her on vacation. He didn't explicitly name who she is or show her face in the video, but he did have some jokes by only showing her wrist and toes. There's only one other bit of information based on what Tracy said: "I just fell in love with a Cuban!"

Moreover, this new fling should probably help Tracy T forget about his previous relationship. He's had a lot to say about his split from Kash Doll, who is currently going out with football player Za'Darius Smith. Needless to say, it hasn't been very positive.

Read More: Diddy's Defense Team May Relate His Case To The Conflict In Iran With Closing Arguments

Tracy T & Kash Doll

The Decatur native wants fans to leave him alone about it. But since he continues to comment on it occasionally, it seems like he won't escape the cycle just yet.

For example, Tracy T seemed to shade Kash Doll's boo recently, specifically Za'Darius Smith's outfit for the 2025 BET Awards. "Y'all think I'm f***ed up for love," he remarked online. "Y'all think I'm starving for love. Man, y'all crazy, man. Y'all got to get out of here, man. I might as well put on a leather vest with no shirt on, walk around, and look like that if y'all think that. They go with what everybody got, everybody had. See, me, I'ma pop out with something you never seen. Richer than all that little s**t. [...] You don't know nothing about mine. You don't know nothing about what I got going on."

Kash Doll seems quite unbothered by the whole thing, instead focusing on direct attacks against her man to clap back at online. Now that Tracy T has a new boo, maybe this will get more amicable in the future. Let's see how the rest of his vacation wraps up.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Tried To Haggle Over Escort Rates For "Freak-Offs"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Tracy T Shade Kash Doll New Boyfriend BET Awards Hip Hop News Relationships Tracy T Seemingly Shades Kash Doll's New Boyfriend After BET Awards Pop-Out 1385
Kash Doll ZaDarius Smith Cheating Allegations Hip Hop News Relationships Kash Doll Staunchly Defends Her Man Za'Darius Smith Against Cheating Allegations 1.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.4K
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Streetwear Kash Doll And Her Son Rock Versace At The Grocery Store 1164