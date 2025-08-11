Kash Doll is currently going through some major changes in her personal life, but it looks like she's taking it all in stride. Over the weekend, she took to social media to announce that she Za’Darius Smith have decided to go their separate ways. “At this point of my life i just need to be single,” she shared on X, per AllHipHop. “Za’Darius is a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways [heart emoji]. I’m giving the internet a break also so I’m done with y’all too right now."

Smith proceeded to make his own breakup announcement on his Instagram Story shortly after. "Single," he declared simply, adding a walking man and door emoji. Before making their split official, Kash Doll and Smith attended her close friend's wedding together, where the rapper showered the bride in $20K cash.

Her ex Tracy T took the opportunity to weigh in, prompting Smith to throw some serious shade.

Kash Doll Breakup

June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kash Doll performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Kashton don’t wanna be there,” Tracy T wrote, referencing a photo of his son at the wedding. “N**** when you ready to buy school clothes and go half on that tuition let me know!!” Smith responded. Upon hearing news of the breakup, Tracy T hopped online with a new Instagram post. “Look like ima be paying that tuition by myself," it read.

Kash Doll was quick to fire back, alleging that she hasn't known the father of her children to be much of a financial contributor.