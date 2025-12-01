Bomb Squad Investigates Box Outside Of Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Trial

BY Cole Blake 145 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.© Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The jury sided with Megan Thee Stallion in her trial on Monday, finding Milagro Gramz liable for defamation.

Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial finally came to a conclusion on Monday, but before it did, a bomb squad arrived at the courthouse to investigate a suspicious package outside of the building. According to NBC Miami, the incident occurred at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami.

Police shut down several streets as the bomb squad investigated a small package on the sidewalk. Eventually, authorities deemed the situation to be safe and allowed proceedings to continue as usual and reopened the nearby streets.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Trolls "Bench Player" Klay Thompson Following Megan Thee Stallion's Thanksgiving Feast

Megan Thee Stallion Verdict

As for Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial, the jury sided with her, finding blogger Milagro Gramz liable. They awarded the rapper $75K in damages. Megan sued Gramz while accusing her of spreading numerous falsehoods about her in the wake of the Tory Lanez shooting.

Additionally, she cited Gramz allegedly reposting deepfake pornographic videos of her. “I know it’s not me, but to be in front of everybody else, and they have to watch it — it’s really embarrassing,” Megan said while testifying in the case, according to NBC News.

Megan further testified: “I felt like nobody cared that I was shot. I know everyone was making jokes about it. There was a time that I genuinely didn’t care if I lived or died. I felt like no way I mattered. No way I should even be living. I don’t want to be here. I’m tired of waking up. I just wanted to die. I was so tired of being alive.”

As for Milagro Gramz, she previously argued that she's already $10,000 in debt and struggling to make ends meet amid the controversy surrounding the case. “I have an account right now that’s negative $10,000 where I had to worry about how to feed my kids, because I’m trying to pay all of this stuff,” she said on the stand, as caught by Meghann Cuniff.

The verdict comes as Tory Lanez is already behind bars, serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan in 2020.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Is Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Klay Thompson's Family

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Milagro Gramz Claims She's $10k In Debt Amid Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit 1.6K
Megan Thee Stallion Verdict Pending Hip Hop News Music Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Trial Verdict Pending As Jury Breaks For Thanksgiving 330
Megan Thee Stallion Suicidal Thoughts Milagro Gramz Posts Hip Hop News Music Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Suicidal Thoughts Over Milagro Gramz's Posts 2.1K
Syndication: Savannah Morning News Music Megan Thee Stallion Dismisses Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" During Milagro Gramz Testimony 1438
Comments 0