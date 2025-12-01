Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial finally came to a conclusion on Monday, but before it did, a bomb squad arrived at the courthouse to investigate a suspicious package outside of the building. According to NBC Miami, the incident occurred at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami.

Police shut down several streets as the bomb squad investigated a small package on the sidewalk. Eventually, authorities deemed the situation to be safe and allowed proceedings to continue as usual and reopened the nearby streets.

Megan Thee Stallion Verdict

As for Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial, the jury sided with her, finding blogger Milagro Gramz liable. They awarded the rapper $75K in damages. Megan sued Gramz while accusing her of spreading numerous falsehoods about her in the wake of the Tory Lanez shooting.

Additionally, she cited Gramz allegedly reposting deepfake pornographic videos of her. “I know it’s not me, but to be in front of everybody else, and they have to watch it — it’s really embarrassing,” Megan said while testifying in the case, according to NBC News.

Megan further testified: “I felt like nobody cared that I was shot. I know everyone was making jokes about it. There was a time that I genuinely didn’t care if I lived or died. I felt like no way I mattered. No way I should even be living. I don’t want to be here. I’m tired of waking up. I just wanted to die. I was so tired of being alive.”

As for Milagro Gramz, she previously argued that she's already $10,000 in debt and struggling to make ends meet amid the controversy surrounding the case. “I have an account right now that’s negative $10,000 where I had to worry about how to feed my kids, because I’m trying to pay all of this stuff,” she said on the stand, as caught by Meghann Cuniff.