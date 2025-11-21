Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Suicidal Thoughts Over Milagro Gramz's Posts

The case of Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion may have resulted in a conviction long ago, but the fallout from this situation continues to develop. Most recently, the trial of Megan's lawsuit against blogger Milagro "Gramz" Cooper for her allegedly defamatory coverage of this situation recently began in Miami federal court.

While taking the stand, the Houston femcee confessed that she didn't care about living or dying after Gramz made various posts about her online. One of them was a deepfake pornographic video amid other dismissals of the Lanez trial's outcome and findings. According to XXL, Megan testified on Thursday (November 20) and recalled how she felt after the fake video surfaced online.

"There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died," she expressed according to XXL and ABC News. "I felt like no way I mattered. No way I should even be living. I don't want to be here. I'm tired of waking up. I just wanted to die. I was so tired of being alive. [...] I'm not going to kill myself because I'm not going to give them what they're looking for."

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion's testimony included her personal hope in the notion that telling her story will "inspire other women to want to tell their truth." She's suing Milagro Gramz for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promotion of an altered sexual depiction.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Elsewhere, this lawsuit's trial reportedly revealed that Tory Lanez's father made payments to Milagro Gramz. Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers alleged that Gramz accepted $3,000 from Sonstar Peterson between October of 2020 and March of 2022. Milagro reportedly admitted to receiving this money, but claimed it was not for purposes of spreading falsehoods about Megan. Instead, it was allegedly for kids' birthdays and standard promotional work.