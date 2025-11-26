Milagro Gramz reportedly told jurors in Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing defamation case against her that she’s $10,000 in debt and struggling to make ends meet. The blogger revealed the state of her financial situation, as Megan is seeking a hefty amount of damages. The rapper’s lawsuit mentions wanting "compensatory damages, punitive damages, statutory damages, attorney's fees, costs, interest, and all other damages as are just and proper as well as declaratory judgment to remedy Defendant's unlawful behavior," according to ABC News.

While on the stand, Gramz revealed that she's been struggling to feed her children amid the legal battle. “I have an account right now that’s negative $10,000 where I had to worry about how to feed my kids, because I’m trying to pay all of this stuff,” she said, as caught by Meghann Cuniff. She added that she lost out on her $6,300-a-month Stationhead contract due to the controversy.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Testimony

Megan Thee Stallion is suing Milagro Gramz for allegedly spreading false narratives about the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting. Megan claims she spent over $240,000 on therapy to deal with the drama. "I felt like nobody cared that I was shot," Megan said on the stand, as caught by ABC News. "I know everyone was making jokes about it." During another emotional moment, she added: "There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died."

When asked about payments she received from Tory Lanez's father, Gramz downplayed the importance of them. “I cannot be bought for any price, let alone a measly $3,000,” she said. Further denying that the money was in exchange for positive coverage, she added: “Tory asked me for money when he went to jail and I actually sent him money to help him out."