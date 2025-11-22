Milagro Gramz's Lawyers Question Megan Thee Stallion's Credibility In Court

Milagro Gramz Lawyers Question Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Milagro Gramz's legal team is pushing back hard on Megan Thee Stallion's claims that the blogger spread falsehoods about the Tory Lanez case.

Megan Thee Stallion recently reflected on the pain she endured in the aftermath of the Tory Lanez shooting, but Milagro Gramz's lawyers are skeptical about it. For those unaware, Megan is suing Milagro for defamation for allegedly spreading false information about the Lanez case with malicious intent and the backing of Tory and his family.

According to a report from Local 10, Gramz's lawyers engaged in a staunch cross-examination with the Houston femcee in Miami federal court on Friday (November 21). The outlet claims the defense attorneys attacked her credibility while she was on the stand. It's not specified, but this may relate to details around the 2020 shooting or completely unrelated matters.

Nevertheless, Megan Thee Stallion defended herself on the stand and said she told the whole truth and nothing but the truth during her criminal proceedings. However, she did admit to not always being completely honest in other instances that have nothing to do with this defamation pursuit. Still, Milagro Gramz's team believes that Meg misled fans about the Tory Lanez situation.

But the report doesn't specify these courtroom discussions, so take fans' interpretations online with a grain of salt. We will see how this cross-examination impacts the judge's decision, as the trial is almost wrapping up.

Megan Thee Stallion Court Case
Syndication: The Tennessean
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. © Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere during this trial, Megan Thee Stallion's former manager took the stand. He claimed that Milagro Gramz posting a deepfake pornographic video of Megan led her to seek a four-week therapy session that cost $240K. This reportedly followed other mental health struggles and a PTSD diagnosis.

On the other hand, Milagro Gramz's team argues that her posts are protected by the First Amendment, especially since they center around such a high-profile case. However, links between her and Tory Lanez's father also came into question in court. Gramz defended receiving money from him, as she claimed these are unrelated events.

We will soon see how the court concludes on all these matters and what the aftermath will look like. Sadly, we don't see this going away for anyone involved. But hopefully more time will lead to less stressful days ahead for them.

