Megan Thee Stallion Takes The Stand In Defamation Case Against Blogger Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion is unfortunately still trying to defend herself from online attack. The rapper spent almost two hours testifying in a Miami federal courtroom on Thursday, speaking directly about the online harassment she says she’s faced for years. Megan The Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is suing blogger and social media personality Milagro Cooper (better known online as Milagro Gramz) for defamation.

Pete told the court that Cooper didn’t just post random opinions. She claimed the blogger ran a full-on campaign to tear her down. In her case, she claims Cooper spread lies about her and tried to turn people against her. She claims this occurred after the 2020 shooting where Tory Lanez was convicted of injuring her. According to Pete, she says the blogger was working with Lanez to discredit her after she named him as the shooter.

While testifying, Pete opened up about the emotional toll the online attacks have taken on her. She said Cooper’s posts encouraged huge waves of hate. Pete believes this created a space where strangers felt comfortable to insult her and doubt her story. Moreover, she also felt people began to blame her for being shot. According to a tweet from reporter Meghann Cuniff, Pete expressed in court how painful it has been to see discredit her online. Instead of focusing on the fact that she's a victim of violence.

Pete expressed, “Everybody thought that I deserved to get shot because I talk about sex and I twerk and I drink.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Requests Direct Access To All Of Milagro Gramz Social Media Accounts In Defamation Case

Megan Thee Stallion On Not Being Seen As A Victim

She also told the court that Cooper repeatedly painted her as a liar and mentally unstable. Moreover, pushing a narrative meant to make people question everything she said. Pete described this as harassment that damaged her reputation and put her safety at risk.

"She's created a space for a lot of people to come speak negatively about me," Pete said of Cooper. Additionally, she referenced social media posts where the blogger attacked Pete's character.