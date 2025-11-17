Tory Lanez made it easy for the judge presiding over his third deposition to fine him after being disrespectful again. The Canadian rapper was told he was going to have sit through this one revolving around Milagro Gramz a couple of weeks ago. His legal team did what they could to try and avoid his involvement by filing a request for a Protective Order in September.
But he even though he was facing a serious chance of being penalized if he were to be uncooperative, he acted as such anyway. Per London Jennn of AllHipHop, the judge during this November 14 deposition found Tory Lanez in contempt, ordering him to pay $20,000 for his actions as well.
"The Color Violet" artist avoided answering simple questions about Gramz, who Megan Thee Stallion is suing for defamation. The first: "How he first came to know Defendant [Milagro] Cooper." Number two was "Whether Mr. Peterson communicated with Defendant Cooper. Finally, "Whether he sent Ms. Cooper Instagram direct messages or text messages."
Lanez seemed like he was heading into this deposition with the intent to be unresponsive. In response to the warning of legal penalties he said, "got jail for 10 years right now. You can do whatever you’d like to do."
Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez
The jury in Megan Thee Stallion's suit against Gramz will know about Lanez's behavior. It's unclear how long this deposition was supposed to be, but it did end after 44 minutes.
In a way, it's worth pondering if Tory is trying to send some sort of message. Maybe he just wants to serve his sentence and not be bothered? But at the same time, he was also trying to overturn his 10-year sentence and conviction.
This is now the second time he was characterized as being disruptive during a deposition. He forced the second one he participated in April to end abruptly. There's a good chance his past acts led to this decision to fine him here.