Tory Lanez may be trying to send a message, but he's also not making things easier for himself as he faces more legal penalties.

In a way, it's worth pondering if Tory is trying to send some sort of message. Maybe he just wants to serve his sentence and not be bothered? But at the same time, he was also trying to overturn his 10-year sentence and conviction.

But he even though he was facing a serious chance of being penalized if he were to be uncooperative, he acted as such anyway. Per London Jennn of AllHipHop, the judge during this November 14 deposition found Tory Lanez in contempt, ordering him to pay $20,000 for his actions as well.

Tory Lanez made it easy for the judge presiding over his third deposition to fine him after being disrespectful again. The Canadian rapper was told he was going to have sit through this one revolving around Milagro Gramz a couple of weeks ago. His legal team did what they could to try and avoid his involvement by filing a request for a Protective Order in September.

