Travis Scott Will Never Make Another Album As Good As "Rodeo"

BY Alexander Cole 296 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
RODEO_WEB VERSION
Graphic by Thomas Egan | (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
In our latest HotNewHipHop video essay, we take a look at Travis Scott's "Rodeo" and the impact it made 10 years later.

A few months ago, our writer Gabriel Bras Nevares did a comprehensive retrospective on Travis Scott's 2015 album, RODEO. Overall, this is one of the best albums of the 2010s thanks to its sprawling soundscapes and revolutionary production. However, the album also has its shortcomings. We decided to turn Gabriel's piece into a video essay, which you can officially check out, below.

HotNewHipHop has been delivering a plethora of video essays over the course of the last month or so. From Drake to Dave Blunts to Desiigner, we have been looking at key figures in the hip-hop world, and dissecting their moves, rises, and subsequent falls. It's been a lot of fun, and we encourage all of our readers to check those out, as we will continue publishing new video essays, every two weeks.

Read More: Rare Times Kanye West Said He Was Sorry

HotNewHipHop Video Essay

As for the current topic of Travis Scott, he is certainly polarizing at this stage in his career. JACKBOYS 2 was heavily criticized upon its release. Furthermore, UTOPIA was nowhere close to the quality of albums like RODEO or even ASTROWORLD. With that in mind, it almost seems like a given that the artist will never reach his former heights of 2015. He is currently being counted out as a corporate rapper, someone who cares more about McDonald's collaborations than the music itself.

Of course, a new solo project could completely change that. Fans want to see growth in his music, and he has an opportunity to provide that. Whether or not he pulls it off, still remains to be seen. However, there is no denying that there are legions of fans who are hoping he can do it.

Read More: The Politics Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule's Beef: How Hip-Hop Mobilized Zohran Mamdani’s Victorious Mayoral Campaign

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.3K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.8K
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes? 1108
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 9.0K
Comments 3