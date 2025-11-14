Travis Scott Will Never Make Another Album As Good As "Rodeo"

A few months ago, our writer Gabriel Bras Nevares did a comprehensive retrospective on Travis Scott's 2015 album, RODEO. Overall, this is one of the best albums of the 2010s thanks to its sprawling soundscapes and revolutionary production. However, the album also has its shortcomings. We decided to turn Gabriel's piece into a video essay, which you can officially check out, below.

HotNewHipHop has been delivering a plethora of video essays over the course of the last month or so. From Drake to Dave Blunts to Desiigner, we have been looking at key figures in the hip-hop world, and dissecting their moves, rises, and subsequent falls. It's been a lot of fun, and we encourage all of our readers to check those out, as we will continue publishing new video essays, every two weeks.

HotNewHipHop Video Essay

As for the current topic of Travis Scott, he is certainly polarizing at this stage in his career. JACKBOYS 2 was heavily criticized upon its release. Furthermore, UTOPIA was nowhere close to the quality of albums like RODEO or even ASTROWORLD. With that in mind, it almost seems like a given that the artist will never reach his former heights of 2015. He is currently being counted out as a corporate rapper, someone who cares more about McDonald's collaborations than the music itself.