Judge Says Milagro Gramz Was Never A Real Journalist By Using Own Claims Against Her

Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Milagro Gramz has been getting slammed hard during her defamation case that was filed by Megan Thee Stallion in October 2024.

Heading into the trial for Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit, things are looking bleak for Milagro Gramz. The blogger and content creator has been called out numerous times by the court already, but this latest series of statements may be the most spirit-crushing.

Per The Neighborhood Talk, the Houston femcee filed new documents accusing Milagro Gramz of not having any journalistic merit whatsoever. As a result, Megan and her team fully believe that she deserves zero protection that actual reporters get in court.

But making this even worse for her is the response the court gave to this filing. The judge presiding has known that Gramz is nowhere near a journalist. In fact, they used her own quotes from past livestreams against her as all the proof they need.

"I did not tell anybody I was a reporter... I ain’t never told you I went to school for journalism... You don’t need to be a journalist to give an opinion." These were a handful of soundbites that the court resurfaced.

To put the cherry on top, Gramz further solidified her lack of journalistic integrity by openly admitting to not possessing any knowledge on the ethics or the general processes of being a reporter.

Megan Thee Stallion Milagro Gramz Lawsuit

As a result, Megan Thee Stallion's legal representation argues this clearly proves that Milagro Gramz was merely spreading opinions allegedly influenced by Tory Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson.

Overall, this new motion from the "Savage" songwriter wants to officially label Milagro Gramz as an inauthentic reporter. That way she cannot hide behind the ethics of journalism. It's reported that the aforementioned trial for this defamation case will begin on Monday, November 17.

It's been just over a year since Megan filed this suit, which accuses of Gramz of "churning out falsehoods" about the trial revolving around the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting.

"I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists," Megan said last year. "It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods."

