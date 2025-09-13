Megan Thee Stallion Taking Milagro Gramz To Houston Court For Deposition In Defamation Case

Megan Thee Stallion's depositions amid this case with Milagro Gramz, as well as with Tory Lanez, have all gone pretty terribly.

Megan Thee Stallion is taking another stride to try and sort out this defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. The Houston femcee is taking her to deposition at a Houston court soon. A date has yet to be set by both parties, per AllHipHop.

It's going to be no longer or shorter than two hours and it was approved by a federal magistrate judge in the Southern District of Florida. Meg's legal reps believe this is necessary to question her alleged tampering of evidence and communications with other important people in this case.

Overall, it will center around the issues and evidence brought about by Gramz during the first deposition on July 21.

But one that's especially key is the alleged conversations with Tory Lanez's father. In August, Milagro Gramz was accused of allegedly deleting "thousands of messages" with Sonstar Peterson.

"Despite good faith attempts at conferral, Defendant has presented no well-reasoned explanation for the mass deletion of thousands of messages from her cell phone," Megan's lawyers said in August.

On top of this, Gramz, didn't comply with a May 27 deadline. Then, she was supposed to present digital records such as metadata and texts.

Hopefully, this future deposition will go a bit smoother than previous ones. There was one with Tory Lanez in which he was incredibly rude and disruptive. Then, he was mocking Megan's lawyers and did all he could not to cooperate.

Eventually, he was ordered to cover to compensate the femcee's legal fees.

Megan and Milagro will head to court for their trial in November. The latter was allegedly paid thousands of dollars to speak negatively about the songwriter during her coverage of the Tory Lanez shooting. Sonstar Peterson was the one allegedly giving her those payments.

