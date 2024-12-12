Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Being In Cahoots With Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion has amended her lawsuit against Milagro Gramz.

In October of this year, Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz. In it, she accuses her of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez shooting case. Her team also points out Gramz's alleged campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements" about Meg. “Enough is enough,” her attorneys wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

Last month, Gramz filed a motion to dismiss the suit for failure to state a claim, according to Meghann Cuniff. "Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs and also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit," it read in part. Now, Meg and her team have amended the suit and included some new allegations involving Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion Adds New Allegations To Milagro Gramz Lawsuit

Meg's team accuses Lanez and his father Sonstar Peterson of talking about paying Gramz to orchestrate a harassment campaign against her during a prison phone call. “In one phone call, the Petersons confidently asserted that Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Defendant for attacking Ms. Pete," the filing alleges. At the time of writing, Lanez's team has yet to address these allegations.