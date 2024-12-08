LilJuMadeDaBeat, Megan Thee Stallion's Producer, Hates Everybody's Love For Spotify

LilJu Made An Issue With Spotify

Megan Thee Stallion's go-to producer, LilJuMadeDaBeat, appears to have an issue with Spotify and everyone's love for the streaming platform. As the platform unveiled its highly anticipated year-end stats on Wednesday (Dec. 4), LilJu took to social media to express his frustration with the streaming giant’s payout practices. “I hate that y’all actually use Spotify instead of literally ANY other streaming service. They pay us the least,” he wrote on X. Before the producer, the late Nipsey Hussle advised artists to promote the one-time Jay-Z-owned Tidal streaming platform to fans as the streaming service paid the most out of the others in royalties.

Spotify’s year-end data dominated conversations, revealing its most-streamed global artists of 2024. Apple Music and Spotify have been trending, with Drake filing a lawsuit against Universal Music Group over "Not Like Us." While Drake shined on Spotify, Kendrick Lamar seized the upper hand on Apple Music. A part of the iconic beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” emerged as the platform’s most-played song worldwide for 2024. Before his beef with Kendrick, Drake and Megan Thee Stallion exchanged disses, with LilJuMadeDaBeat being mentioned.

The spotlight on “Not Like Us” intensified in recent weeks following a legal dispute between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG). At the center of the controversy, Drake accused UMG of artificially inflating the track’s popularity through streaming bots and payola. He also alleged defamation, claiming the company knowingly released a song accusing him of being a pedophile. UMG, which oversees both Drake’s label Republic and Kendrick’s home at Interscope, has not publicly addressed the allegations.