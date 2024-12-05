Megan Thee Stallion Producer Disses Spotify For Paying Artists "The Least"

More Spotify bashing.

Megan Thee Stallion and LilJuMadeDaBeat are a winning combination. The rapper and producer have teamed up to make smash hits like "Body," "Big Ole Freak" and "Thot Sh*t" among others. They know what it takes to push a song, and reap the benefits of a massive global fanbase. Megan was listed as being among the most streamed female rappers on Spotify. Fans were thrilled, but the rapper's producer was less so. He actually took to social media to criticize Spotify's practices.

LilJuMadeDaBeat voiced his frustration with the streaming platform. He urged fans to listen to Megan Thee Stallion's music on other platforms, due to the sharp difference in terms of how much the artists get paid. "I hate that y'all actually use Spotify instead of literally ANY other streaming service," he wrote. "They pay us the least." LilJuMadeDaBeat is far from the first artist to criticize Spotify practices. Noname previously urged fans to hold the platform accountable for how little it pays artists. Then, of course, there is Drake, who plans to file a lawsuit against Spotify for using "schemes" to boost Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" numbers.

Megan Thee Stallion Was Recently Involved In A Spotify Scandal

Megan Thee Stallion and LilJuMadeDaBeat have actually been involved in similar confusion regarding Spotify numbers. The former was accused of buying 30 million streams to boost the numbers for her self-titled album. No Jumper claimed that the same number of streams were removed from her album when it came time to count first week sales, which led to her album being repositioned on the charts. Many fans came to Megan's defense, however, claiming that the bots that made up the additional streams were out of her control.

Megan Thee Stallion and LilJuMadeDaBeat have also had to contend with a lawsuit from Plies. The veteran rapper accused them of sampling his song "Me & My Goons" without giving proper credit. LilJu responded to the lawsuit via social media. He pointed out that the Megan Thee Stallion song "Wanna Be" actually sampled another song that was properly credited. "Big E the producer of 'My Dougie' credited on 'Wanna Be,'" the producer tweeted. LilJuMadeDaBeat also noted that the original sample came out two years before Plies' song.