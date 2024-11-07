Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Claps Back At Plies Copyright Lawsuit

Lil Ju is not concerned.

The world may be processing the U.S. election, but Plies is filing lawsuits. The veteran rapper made waves on November 6 when he sued Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and Soulja Boy. He alleged that the artists stole elements of his 2008 song "Me & My Goons" without clearing it with him. Plies is seeking damages for this alleged copyright infringement, which also names Megan Thee Stallion's label Hot Girl Productions and Soulja's Collipark Productions. Now, however, Megan's producer is firing back at the rapper.

LilJuMadeDaBeat, the producer behind the Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla song at the heart of the lawsuit, took to social media on Wednesday night. He claimed that "Wanna Be," the song in question, properly credits its sample to Big E. Lil Ju noted that Plies' song came out in 2008, while "My Dougie," the Soulja Boy song also named in the suit, came out in 2006. The producer claims that the original of the song elements is actually Big E, the man who produced Soulja's single. "'My Dougie' came it in 2006, 'Me & My Goons' came in in 2008," he tweeted. "Big E the producer of 'My Dougie' credited on 'Wanna Be.'"

Lil Ju took things a step further by poking additional holes in Plies' lawsuit. Megan Thee Stallion's producer noted that Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" is also a remake of "My Dougie." He also claimed the Plies song in question doesn't even derive from the album Plies said it did. "'Me & My Goons literally not even the single from that Plies album," he posited. The producer raises some compelling points, in so much as Plies couldn't sue Soulja Boy if Soulja's song came out before his. Furthermore, Lil Ju appears to be confident that he covered his bases in terms of his own sample credits.