Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Claps Back At Plies Copyright Lawsuit

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Megan Thee Stallion appears at the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Jay Janner / The Austin-American Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Ju is not concerned.

The world may be processing the U.S. election, but Plies is filing lawsuits. The veteran rapper made waves on November 6 when he sued Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and Soulja Boy. He alleged that the artists stole elements of his 2008 song "Me & My Goons" without clearing it with him. Plies is seeking damages for this alleged copyright infringement, which also names Megan Thee Stallion's label Hot Girl Productions and Soulja's Collipark Productions. Now, however, Megan's producer is firing back at the rapper.

LilJuMadeDaBeat, the producer behind the Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla song at the heart of the lawsuit, took to social media on Wednesday night. He claimed that "Wanna Be," the song in question, properly credits its sample to Big E. Lil Ju noted that Plies' song came out in 2008, while "My Dougie," the Soulja Boy song also named in the suit, came out in 2006. The producer claims that the original of the song elements is actually Big E, the man who produced Soulja's single. "'My Dougie' came it in 2006, 'Me & My Goons' came in in 2008," he tweeted. "Big E the producer of 'My Dougie' credited on 'Wanna Be.'"

Read More: Gayle King Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Lying About Her Relationship With Tory Lanez

Lil Ju took things a step further by poking additional holes in Plies' lawsuit. Megan Thee Stallion's producer noted that Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" is also a remake of "My Dougie." He also claimed the Plies song in question doesn't even derive from the album Plies said it did. "'Me & My Goons literally not even the single from that Plies album," he posited. The producer raises some compelling points, in so much as Plies couldn't sue Soulja Boy if Soulja's song came out before his. Furthermore, Lil Ju appears to be confident that he covered his bases in terms of his own sample credits.

It makes sense that Plies would want a chunk of "Wanna Be," however. The single was everywhere when it dropped in April. It peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it GloRilla's biggest single as a lead artist to date. It also proved to be another smash for Megan Thee Stallion after "HISS" topped the charts in January. The song even received a remix featuring Cardi B.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Fans Everything's "Bigger In Texas" In New Twerk Session Vid

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...