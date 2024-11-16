Soulja Boy Goes Off On “Broke-A**” Plies For Suing Him

Soulja Boy is fed up.

Earlier this month, Plies hit various fellow rappers with a lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement, according to TMZ Hip Hop. This includes Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy. He alleges that they've used his "Me & My Goons" beat for their own songs "Wanna Be" and "Pretty Boy Swag." On top of the artists themselves, Plies has listed Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Productions, Soulja Boy's former imprint Collipark Productions, Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group, and Interscope as defendants. He's seeking unspecified damages.

Recently, Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the suit, making it clear that he's not at all pleased. "Plies, if you don't sit your broke a** down somewhere," he began. "'Pretty Boy Swag' is not your beat." He went on, accusing Plies of being a snitch and insisting that his beat is original. He also theorized that Plies is just suing him for financial gain.

Soulja Boy Insists "Pretty Boy Swag" Beat Is Original

Soulja Boy isn't the only person who has a problem with Plies' lawsuit, however. Shortly after he filed, Megan Thee Stallion's producer LilJuMadeDaBeat fired back on X. He claimed that the song "Wanna Be" credits its sample to Big E, the original producer. "My Dougie came it in 2006, Me & My Goons came it in 2008. Big E the producer of 'My Dougie' is credited on Wanna Be," he wrote. "For the Record Pretty Boy Swag is a remake of My Dougie as well. Soulja Boy is on the My Dougie Remix. Me & My Goons literally not even the single for that Plies album."

Plies has received additional backlash for the lawsuit on social media, as users accused him of going after Black women in particular. "This lawsuit isn't a strategically timed attack against Black women," his lawyer Aaron J. Thornton said in response. "Plies has said a lot of meaningful and important things in support of Black women."