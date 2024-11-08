Plies' Lawyer Denies Claim That New Lawsuit Is Targeting Black Women

The controversy continues.

Plies isn't playing around. The rapper decided to sue a host of superstars on November 6 on the grounds that they unlawfully sampled one of his songs. The superstars named in the copyright infringement suit include Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and Soulja Boy. Most of the talk surrounding the suit, however, has revolved around Megan and GloRilla. Fans of both artists have flocked to IG comment sections to deride Plies for his perceived attack towards Black women. The backlash has been so severe, in fact, that the rapper's lawyer has issued a statement.

Aaron J. Thornton assured the public that his client, Plies, has no vendetta against Megan Thee Stallion or GloRilla. He actually wants the labels to pay out, given what he believes is a lack of proper procedure. "This lawsuit isn't a strategically timed attack against Black women," Thornton wrote. "Plies has said a lot of meaningful and important things in support of Black women." The lawyer that posited that the rapper is wanting to be properly compensated by the powers that be. Not the artists who paid tribute to him by allegedly sampling his work.

Plies Claims To Be Fans Of Both Megan And GloRilla

"This is a lawsuit where the first name up who has the actual pockets here is Universal Music Group," Thornton asserted. "My communication is directed to the record labels, the people who actually own the music." The lawyer went on to assure fans that Plies has the utmost respect for Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla as artists. "The artists are wonderful artists," he concluded. "This isn't an attack on any of these artists." The lawsuit may have been recently filed, but Plies has already gotten pushback from Megan's producer, LilJuMadeDaBeat.