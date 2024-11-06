Plies Goes After Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, And Soulja Boy In New Lawsuit

2024 ONE Music Festival - Day 2
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 27: Plies performs onstage during 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Plies accuses multiple rappers of copyright infringement.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, Plies has filed a new lawsuit against several of his fellow rappers. Reportedly, this includes Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy. He accuses all of them of copyright infringement, alleging that they used his "Me & My Goons" beat for their own songs. Allegedly, this includes GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be" and "Wanna Be (Remix)" featuring Cardi B. It also allegedly includes Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag."

Aside from the artists, Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Productions, Soulja Boy's former imprint Collipark Productions, Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group, and Interscope are named as defendants. The outlet also reports that he's seeking damages, though further details of the suit remain unknown for the time being.

Plies Accuses Various Rappers Of Copyright Infringement In New Lawsuit

At the time of writing, none of the individuals on the receiving end of the lawsuit have publicly addressed it. They aren't the only people Plies has gone after as of late, however. He also called out the American people today in response to the 2024 Presidential Election results. He made it clear that he wasn't at all pleased and expressed sympathy for those in need of support following Kamala Harris' loss.

If I could hug each and every one of y’all who needed a hug, and let you put your head on my shoulder and let you get off what you needed to get off, God knows I would,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “I wish I had something big enough so that I could invite whoever wanted to come.. just to check on each other and make sure each other was good and everybody was holding up okay.” What do you think of Plies suing Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Soulja Boy, and Cardi B? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

