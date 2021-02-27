copyright infringement
- TechTwitter Facing $250M Copyright Infringement Lawsuit From National Music PublishersUniversal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Publishing, and BMG Rights Management are among those taking legal action against Twitter.By Hayley Hynes
- Music50 Cent & Fat Joe Sued By Producer For CopyrightFat Joe and 50 Cent can no longer "Lean Back" on their commercial success, as a producer claimed they stole ideas from his "Candy Shop."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYung Gravy Sued By Rick Astley Over "Never Gonna Give You Up"Although Gravy's song "Betty (Get Money)" was wildly successful and shared, it seems the artist behind the original isn't rick-rolling around.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Sued For Copyright Infringement: ReportTwo artists from Detroit reportedly claim that Megan and Sean stole from their record to create "Go Crazy" with 2 Chainz.By Erika Marie
- TVQuinta Brunson & ABC Sued For Copyright Infringement Over "Abbott Elementary"The Emmy-nominated series just started production on its second season.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CulturePhotographer Sues Nas After Rapper Posts Photo Of Tupac On Instagramin 1993, Al Pereira took a photo of Nas and Tupac together, but the photographer is upset that Nas shared the copyrighted image without permission.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown And Drake Seek Dismissal Of Copyright Infringement LawsuitDrake and Chris Brown are seeking dismissal of the copyright infringement lawsuit over their 2019 single, "No Guidance". By Brianna Lawson
- TV"Tiger King" & Netflix Sued For Allegedly Using "Ace Ventura 2" Footage Without Clearance"Tiger King" reportedly used two clips from "Ace Ventura 2" without receiving proper clearance first.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChance The Rapper Among Thousands Laughing At Artist Suing Drake & Chris BrownThousands of music fans are clowning the artist who's suing Drake and Chris Brown for copyright infringement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's Publisher's Lawsuit Against Spotify & HFA Approved By JudgeEminem publisher Eight Mile Style's ongoing lawsuit against Spotify and The Harry Fox Agency will continue in court. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine Sued For Copyright Infringment On "GOOBA": Report6ix9ine is reportedly being sued by producer group BEATDEMONS over the beat for "GOOBA"By Joshua Robinson
- MusicUPS Removes Too $hort & E-40's Music Video Over Copyright DisputeThe postage company did not find the humor in the pair's latest video. By Madusa S.