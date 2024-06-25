AI Companies Tied To Creation Of "BBL Drizzy" Are Being Sued By The RIAA

"BBL Drizzy" remixes and its sample may not be available for much longer.

The RIAA is taking a stand against the highly controversial use of AI in music. According to AllHipHop and CNN, The Recording Industry Association of America is filing two lawsuits against a pair of companies in the space for their contributions to the creation of "BBL Drizzy". The latter quickly went viral during its use in the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar beef, mainly due to Metro Boomin. The superstar producer initiated a challenge to other rappers to give their best stuff over the instrumental. Whoever won the contest would receive $10,000 reward and a free beat. However, the original "BBL Drizzy" sample can be credited to internet comedian, King Willonius.

The latter used the AI platform, Udio, which is itself developed by Uncharted Labs. The RIAA is targeting the latter, as well as Suno. The organization feels it is entirely necessary to approach it in this way because they feel that both are performing "blatant infringement". Neither Uncharted Labs nor Suno have commented on the impending legal action, according to CNN.

The RIAA Is Fighting Against AI & "BBL Drizzy"

In the paperwork from the RIAA, their overarching argument is this, "If developed with the permission and participation of copyright owners, generative AI tools will be able to assist humans in creating and producing new and innovative music. [But] without regard for fundamental copyright protections", there could be "irreparable harm", as well as a "[reduction] the quality of new music". Furthermore, the RIAA adds, "These digital music files have been released to the public—some already finding their way onto the major streaming services—and compete with the copyrighted sound recordings that enabled their creation; yet Suno sought no permission from and gives no credit or compensation to the human artists or other rightsholders whose works fueled their creation".