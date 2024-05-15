Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy": The 7 Funniest Remixes

Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" diss looks set to stay amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. Metro was at the center of the feud that shook the hip-hop world and continues to dominate discussions. It was on Metro and Future's We Don't Trust You album where Kendrick first aimed at Drake and J. Cole. After Drake responded with "Push Ups" where he delivered the now iconic line, "Shut yo a*s up and make some drums," Metro made things spicier by releasing the diss beat "BBL Drizzy." The song's title is a reference to Rick Ross's repeated claims that Drake had butt lift surgery.

At that point of Drake and Kendrick's beef, the internet was already going crazy due to several allegations the rappers made against each other. With the world debating what was true and which of the rappers was winning the beef, Metro, who is also feuding with Drake, had his say in the proceedings. The "BBL Drizzy" beat samples the AI-generated parody song of comedian King Willonius. In addition to the beat, Metro gave fans the chance to get involved in the rap beef by urging them to do a verse over the beat. The producer tweeted, "best verse over this gets a free beat just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway."

Later, Metro updated the contest, offering the winner $10,000 and a free beat while the runner-up gets a free beat. "BBL Drizzy" went viral after its release on SoundCloud, racking up 3.3 million streams within a week. Many people jumped on Metro's contest, sharing their verse on the diss track to much amusement with remixes coming from across the world. So far, there have been a great number of "BBL Drizzy" remixes, but here are seven of the funniest we've seen.

7. The Merengue Beat Version

Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" beat has gone global, and if there needed to be proof of that, it came via the Merengue remix of the viral diss beat. After Metro gave the world a chance to jump into the beat, the Latinos responded with a truly remarkable version. Saraida and Jalen, known as "eauxfamily" on TikTok, helped popularize Sammy Andaluz's Merengue version of the "BBL Drizzy" challenge. The clip showed Saraida dancing to the beat while Jalen sat and watched, laughing as he did. The couple's baby daughter was also present in the video. The little tot sat on the wooden floor and watched her mom dancing. The Latino version of "BBL Drizzy" features lines like "El Drake BBL, El Drake BBL." It also samples the "OV-HOE" chant from Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." So far, the video has 2.8 million views on TikTok, showing its popularity.

6. My Favorite Color's "BBL Drizzy" Remix

Content creator My Favorite Color didn't need a second invitation to jump on the "BBL Drizzy" beat. My Favorite Color, who seemingly has some issues with Drake, used the diss beat as an opportunity to respond to the 6 God's "The Heart Part 6." In his remix, My Favorite Color called Drake's response weak and told him he was no longer welcome in Los Angeles. My Favorite Color also emphasized the allegations that pedophile allegations against Drake, sharing a screenshot of the rapper's 2009 tweet that read, "If amazing was a young b**tch I'd be going to jail...cause I'm f****ing amazing." Besides Drake, My Favorite Color also aimed at Lil Yachty in the three-minute long diss video.

5. "BBL Drizzy" Stadium Rock Remix

The "BBL Drizzy" diss beat is not exclusive to the hip-hop genre. Proof of this came when TikToker @lucasss_i used his exceptional skills with the guitar to deliver an incredible stadium rock version of "BBL Drizzy." Sporting a white T-shirt and cream-colored cargo pants, the headset-wearing Lucas let his hands and guitar do the talking in his remix. His video has since garnered over 1.6 million views on TikTok and was reposted by Metro on X.

4. RXK Nephew's "BBL Drizzy" Remix

Rochester, New York-based rapper RXK Nephew doesn't believe Drake and Kendrick's beef is legit. Also, he doesn't believe the famous rappers have the street credibility they claim to do. However, RXK Nephew still jumped on the "BBL Drizzy" beat despite his reservations because of his fans. In his remix, he called out Kendrick for going against Drake. "How you gon' beef with a n***a with a BBL? / Leave that n***a alone 'cause you ain't doin' no better," he raps. Nephew received accolades from his fans for jumping on the beat and speaking his mind humorously about the Drake and Kendrick beef.

3. Depressed Cowboys Fan's "BBL Drizzy" Remix

One of the "BBL Drizzy" remixes that caught Metro Boomin's attention is from Depressed Cowboys Fan, with Twitter handle @traphouseSports. The content creator left everyone in stitches with his "BBL Drizzy" remix, prompting Metro Boomin to tag his entry as "the funniest one." TraphouseSports' video included disses at Drake, J. Cole, ASAP Rocky, Jerry Jones, Deshaun Watson, and Kendrick Lamar. The content creator had multiple hilarious bars in the remix. "Drake eyebrows 'bout strong as a b**ch/ If he get too surprised sh*t might cause a glitch," he raps. He also spits, "J. Cole dress like a crackhead's wishlist." Shading Kendrick, TraphouseSports rapped, "They say [K] Dot has to jump before he sit down." TraphouseSports' entry generated multiple hilarious reactions with some fans going as far as tagging him the winner.

2. The TroyVone Remix

Another hilarious "BBL Drizzy" remix that is doing numbers on TikTok is Troyvone's entry. Responding to a fan's plea for him to make fire bars to "BBL Drizzy," TikTok content creator Troyvone duly obliged and delivered an impressive and hilarious video. In his entry, Troyvone held onto a laptop that showed images emphasizing what he was rapping about. He also threw multiple slingshots at Drake. Some punchlines include, "Kendrick tied him up so bad Aubrey screaming 'unhand me'/ Aubrey let's play would you rather God's Plan or Plan B?" So far, Troyvone's video has racked up 5.5 million views with his fans pleased he heeded their request to join the trend.

1. The NemRaps Version

TikToker Nemraps' "BBL Drizzy" remix is everything in one. NemRaps' version is funny, has catchy flows, and tells a story, all in 49 seconds. The video shows NemRaps acting as Drake's surgeon. He then raps to Drake about his family, surgical procedures, and ghostwriters. The clip ends with Drake responding to his surgeon via the "BBL Drizzy" refrain while NemRaps uses scissors to cut something off his patient. Metro Boomin also reposted Nemraps' version, which has 12 million views on TikTok.