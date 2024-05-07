Metro Boomin Uses "Life Is Good" Lyrics To Troll Drake On Instagram

Drake is in a tough spot. He spent the weekend getting bombed on by Kendrick Lamar via multiple diss tracks. He responded with "The Heart Part 6," but the general consensus is that he's losing the battle (if he hasn't already). Metro Boomin is rubbing salt in the wound. He was the one who started the battle in the first place, when he asked Lamar to hop on "Like That." Now, he's taking a page out of the Drake playbook and trolling the Canadian rapper on social media. He's even using the rapper's own lyrics.

Metro and Future are riding high off the release of their joint albums WE DON'T LIKE YOU and WE STILL DON'T LIKE YOU. They are the current dynamic duo in hip-hop, and Metro commemorated this with pics of him and Pluto throughout the years. The caption on the Instagram post read: "Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid." It doesn't mean much out of context, but fans of the Drake and Future single "Life Is Good" know that Drizzy says this during his verse. "FBG" is a reference to Future's label Freebandz.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Euphoria" Drake Diss: Metro Boomin Reacts

Metro Boomin Used Drake's Words Against Him

Metro is effectively dissing Drake on two different levels here. Firstly, he's using these words to express his loyalty to Future and Freebandz. Secondly, he's bringing this line back up to make fans realize that it's no longer true from Drake's perspective. Drake and the Freebandz crew are no longer cool, and based on the way things are going, they probably never will be again.

Metro Boomin has also been clowning Drake on the musical end of things. He released a beat called "BBL Drizzy" on Soundcloud, which, as one can guess, is a riff on Drake's surgery rumors. Metro said that whoever makes the best song over it will get $10K and a free beat. This has led to the "BBL Drizzy" beat going viral, with rappers and musicians from all over the world taking a crack at rhyming over it. There have even been interpretive dances and guitar solos set to it.

Drake might have gotten Metro with "make some drums" line on "Push Ups," but the producer may just get the last laugh.

Read More: Metro Boomin Trolled By Drake Fans At Recent Concert: "I Heard That!"