Drake "OVHOE" Chant Fails Miserably As BNYX Blasts The Megastar's "Meltdown" Verse

Drake can still captivate an audience.

Drake has been getting a lot of flack as of late thanks to his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, there are numerous fans out there who believe he took one of the biggest Ls we have ever seen. Although Lamar is still on his victory lap, there are some who think that Drake can still come away with a win of sorts. For instance, he has two tracks dropping on Friday thanks to Camilla Cabello. These could very well be summer jams that would ultimately restore favor for the Canadian megastar.

Perhaps the most prominent chant or rallying cry throughout the beef has been "OVHOE." This was chanted during "The Pop Out" and is a significant portion of Kendrick's "Not Like Us" diss track. Recently, BNYX was playing a show in which the crowd began chanting "OVHOE." It's a move that didn't make sense given BNYX's loyalty to Drake. Moreover, BNYX began playing Drake's "Meltdown" verse, and the crowd immediately went wild. It just goes to show that Drizzy still gets the people going, despite what some may say.

Drake Has The Fans Going

After a couple of rough months, you'd have to think Drake is relieved to see something like this. Some have tried to say that Kendrick did to Drake what 50 Cent did to Ja Rule. While Drake certainly has taken the L thus far, his career is far from over and this seems to prove that. Only time will tell if Drizzy can restore even more favor with a massive single, or perhaps even a return to form project.