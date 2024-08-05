Mustard Believes Drake & Gordo Conspired To Ruin His Album Release

BYAlexander Cole975 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS
US record producer and DJ Mustard arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Mustard explained his theory to Akademiks.

Mustard was a key figure in the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Overall, this was due to the fact that he was the producer of "Not Like Us" which has proven to be one of the biggest songs in the world this year. Moreover, the producer appeared in the song's music video and was even at "The Pop Out." All of these moves are antagonistic and we're sure Drake didn't take too kindly to all of them. Now, however, the famous DJ believes Drake might be out for revenge.

When it was revealed that Mustard was going to sell 18K units first week for Faith Of A Mustard Seed, Drake fans were quick to celebrate. Many felt like this was a flop for Mustard and that he should be ashamed. Subsequently, the producer went online and said that first-week sales were a tool of white supremacy. He also said that Drake is the Malcolm X of White People, which is a pretty hilarious diss when you think about it. In his most recent stream, DJ Akademiks revealed that the producer believes Drake and Gordo attempted to sabotage him.

Read More: Mustard Goes At It With Fans Over "Faith Of A Mustard Seed" Album Sales

Mustard With Some Allegations

Essentially, Mustard allegedly believes that Drake told Gordo to drop his album on the same day as him. Drake had two features on the Gordo album and in Mustard's view, Drake knew this would take some shine away from his project. However, as Akademiks points out, Gordo sold less than FOAMS. Having said that, it is hard to see how the Gordo project may have affected his sales. Either way, it is clear that the Drake and Kendrick beef continues to go deeper and deeper.

Let us know what you think about this theory from the producer, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake conspired with Gordo to drop on the same day as Mustard? How do you feel about Mustard's most recent comments about Drake? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Mustard Calls Drake The Malcolm X Of White People In Scathing Twitter Rant

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...