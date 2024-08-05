Mustard Believes Drake & Gordo Conspired To Ruin His Album Release

Mustard explained his theory to Akademiks.

Mustard was a key figure in the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Overall, this was due to the fact that he was the producer of "Not Like Us" which has proven to be one of the biggest songs in the world this year. Moreover, the producer appeared in the song's music video and was even at "The Pop Out." All of these moves are antagonistic and we're sure Drake didn't take too kindly to all of them. Now, however, the famous DJ believes Drake might be out for revenge.

When it was revealed that Mustard was going to sell 18K units first week for Faith Of A Mustard Seed, Drake fans were quick to celebrate. Many felt like this was a flop for Mustard and that he should be ashamed. Subsequently, the producer went online and said that first-week sales were a tool of white supremacy. He also said that Drake is the Malcolm X of White People, which is a pretty hilarious diss when you think about it. In his most recent stream, DJ Akademiks revealed that the producer believes Drake and Gordo attempted to sabotage him.

Mustard With Some Allegations

Essentially, Mustard allegedly believes that Drake told Gordo to drop his album on the same day as him. Drake had two features on the Gordo album and in Mustard's view, Drake knew this would take some shine away from his project. However, as Akademiks points out, Gordo sold less than FOAMS. Having said that, it is hard to see how the Gordo project may have affected his sales. Either way, it is clear that the Drake and Kendrick beef continues to go deeper and deeper.

Let us know what you think about this theory from the producer, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake conspired with Gordo to drop on the same day as Mustard? How do you feel about Mustard's most recent comments about Drake? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.