Gordo Labels DJ Mustard A "Strange Guy" With Backhanded Compliment

BYCole Blake75 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YG Presents The All Red Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: DJ Mustard attends YG Presents The All Red Party on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
Gordo trolled DJ Mustard on X over the weekend.

Gordo, who has collaborated with Drake several times over the years, trolled "Not Like Us" producer DJ Mustard on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend. In doing so, he channeled similar comments Mustard made about Drake by labeling him a "strange guy." Despite the remark, he began the post with some powerful praise for the 34-year-old.

"I will not tolerate any dj mustard slander…. That guy is a f*cking legend… made multiple classics.. and had one the most iconic runs ever as a producer… he’s just a strange guy," Cordo wrote in his post. Mustard made the same remark of Drake while speaking with the Los Angeles Times, last week. “I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude,” he said at the time. “He’s a strange guy.”

Read More: Drake Brings Summer Vibes On New Gordo Songs "Sideways" And "Healing"

DJ Mustard Attends The BET Awards

US record producer and DJ Mustard arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the remark, Gordo recently argued that Drake hasn't been phased by the result of this beef with Kendrick Lamar. Speaking with People back in July, the "Rich Baby Daddy" producer claimed that Drake was "happy as sh*t." “Ever since all this has happened … I’ve seen him happier. It’s really weird. He’s pretty jolly,” Gordo said. “The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and sh*t.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, ‘Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.’ But the guy’s been happy as sh*t, to be honest. He’s chilling.”

Gordo Calls Out DJ Mustard

Check out Gordo's latest post on X below. It comes after Drake recently teased preparing for a "Game 2" in a since-deleted Instagram post. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gordo and DJ Mustard as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Is Feeling "Jolly" Since Moving On From Kendrick Lamar Feud, Gordo Reveals

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...