Gordo Labels DJ Mustard A "Strange Guy" With Backhanded Compliment

Gordo trolled DJ Mustard on X over the weekend.

Gordo, who has collaborated with Drake several times over the years, trolled "Not Like Us" producer DJ Mustard on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend. In doing so, he channeled similar comments Mustard made about Drake by labeling him a "strange guy." Despite the remark, he began the post with some powerful praise for the 34-year-old.

"I will not tolerate any dj mustard slander…. That guy is a f*cking legend… made multiple classics.. and had one the most iconic runs ever as a producer… he’s just a strange guy," Cordo wrote in his post. Mustard made the same remark of Drake while speaking with the Los Angeles Times, last week. “I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude,” he said at the time. “He’s a strange guy.”

DJ Mustard Attends The BET Awards

US record producer and DJ Mustard arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the remark, Gordo recently argued that Drake hasn't been phased by the result of this beef with Kendrick Lamar. Speaking with People back in July, the "Rich Baby Daddy" producer claimed that Drake was "happy as sh*t." “Ever since all this has happened … I’ve seen him happier. It’s really weird. He’s pretty jolly,” Gordo said. “The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and sh*t.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, ‘Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.’ But the guy’s been happy as sh*t, to be honest. He’s chilling.”

Gordo Calls Out DJ Mustard