Drake Brings Summer Vibes On New Gordo Songs "Sideways" And "Healing"

Drake and Gordo are back in their bag.

Drake has special relationships with lots of different producers. 40 provides the contemplative beats, Boi-1da supplies the bangers. Gordo, however, provides the Toronto rapper with a unique, international sound. The two artists honed their dance-influenced formula on Honestly, Nevermind, and they dig back into this bag on Diamante, Gordo's debut release. Drake appears on two of the songs, "Sideways" and "Healing," and proves he hasn't lost a step when it comes to sad boy summer vibes.

"Sideways" is the more upbeat collab, and it comes early on in the tracklist. Gordo provides a driving electronic beat for Drake to croon over. The Toronto rapper waxes poetic about a botched romance, and the reasons why this person was "never" his girl. "Sideways" gets a little repetitive on the back end, with the instrumental failing to progress much, but it still proves entertaining. Fans of Drake's aforementioned Honestly, Nevermind are going to love it. "Healing" offers a bit more in terms of new musical ground. The Gordo beat is slower, and more contemplative. The implementation of piano is fantastic. A choir repeats the chorus like a mantra, with a clear emphasis on the difficulties of moving on. Drake is absent for large parts of the song, but when he croons, it hits hard. "Sideways" will hit right away for fans, but "Healing" has the potential to be a fan favorite in the years to come.

Drake And Gordo Refine Their Sound On Diamante

