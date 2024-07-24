Drake Is Feeling "Jolly" Since Moving On From Kendrick Lamar Feud, Gordo Reveals

BYCole Blake586 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia Flyers
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 20: Drake applauds the play on the floor. oronto Raptors vs Philadelphia Flyers in 1st half action of NBA Playoffs, Round One series at ScotiaBank Arena. Philadelphia leads the series 2-0.. Toronto Star/Steve Russell (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Gordo has given some insight into Drake's current mindset.

Drake is apparently feeling "happy as sh*t" following his viral beef with Kendrick Lamar. His frequent collaborator, Gordo, spoke about the Toronto rapper's current mindset during an interview with People published on Wednesday. It comes as fans have been concerned about his mental health due to the popularity of Lamar's "Not Like Us."

“Ever since all this has happened … I’ve seen him happier. It’s really weird. He’s pretty jolly,” Gordo said. “The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and sh*t.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, ‘Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.’ But the guy’s been happy as sh*t, to be honest. He’s chilling.”

Read More: Punch TDE Hilariously Responds To A Supposed Drake Fan's Claims That His Label Is Full Of "Thugs"

Drake Attends Houston Rockets-Cleveland Cavaliers Game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

From there, he revealed that he doesn't expect any more updates on the beef on Drake's side. “He’s been past it,” Gordo added. “The thing is that he was just on the longest tour ever. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he’s just chilling.” In the time since the release of his last diss track, "The Heart Part 6," Drake has opted for some lighter releases. He's appeared on songs from both Sexyy Red and Camila Cabello.

Elsewhere in Gordo's interview with People, he discussed his growing friendship with Drake, working on Honestly, Nevermind together, and more. Despite Gordo expecting it to be wrapped up, Elliott Wilson recently theorized that there's no end in sight for the feud. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Thinks Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef Will Last Forever

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...