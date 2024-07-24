Drake Is Feeling "Jolly" Since Moving On From Kendrick Lamar Feud, Gordo Reveals

Gordo has given some insight into Drake's current mindset.

Drake is apparently feeling "happy as sh*t" following his viral beef with Kendrick Lamar. His frequent collaborator, Gordo, spoke about the Toronto rapper's current mindset during an interview with People published on Wednesday. It comes as fans have been concerned about his mental health due to the popularity of Lamar's "Not Like Us."

“Ever since all this has happened … I’ve seen him happier. It’s really weird. He’s pretty jolly,” Gordo said. “The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and sh*t.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, ‘Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.’ But the guy’s been happy as sh*t, to be honest. He’s chilling.”

Drake Attends Houston Rockets-Cleveland Cavaliers Game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

From there, he revealed that he doesn't expect any more updates on the beef on Drake's side. “He’s been past it,” Gordo added. “The thing is that he was just on the longest tour ever. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he’s just chilling.” In the time since the release of his last diss track, "The Heart Part 6," Drake has opted for some lighter releases. He's appeared on songs from both Sexyy Red and Camila Cabello.