Drake Producer Gordo Hypes Up His Kendrick Lamar Response

Gordo has become a staple on Drake's 2020s catalog. The Guatemalan producer produced four tracks on Drake's Honestly, Nevermind, and co-produced the single "Rich Baby Daddy" off For All the Dogs. He knows what he's talking about when it comes to Drake's creative process. This is why we're excited to see that Gordo is cranking up the hype machine for the rapper's upcoming response to Kendrick Lamar. Based on Lamar's last two disses, the quality level is going to have to be high.

Kendrick Lamar shocked the world (again) on May 3 when he dropped the diss song "6:16 In L.A." The song is the second diss aimed at Drake within a week, and borrows the title format of Drake's beloved timestamp songs. At least, it attempts to (the song doesn't match Drake's AM/PM pattern). We digress. "6:16 In L.A." was an Instagram exclusive, which led Gordo to post an ominous comment under the song. "The world is not ready," he wrote. This falls in line with a similar comment made by 50 Cent. The rapper, who has been supporting Drake throughout the battle, claimed that there was a "bomb" on the way. "Oh sh*t it’s lit Kendrick went again," he wrote. "I heard Drake got a [bomb] waiting."

Gordo Is Excited For Drake To Clap Back

People firmly planted on the team Kendrick side of things can dismiss Gordo's claims. Those wanting to see the battle continue to escalate, however, will be thrilled. Gordo has spoken highly of Drake's musical abilities for years, as evidenced by his 2022 interview with GQ. The producer's ties to the beef become more interesting when considering his proximity to "First Person Shooter." Gordo didn't actually work on the song, but he told the outlet that he was present the night Drake and J. Cole recorded it.

I texted [Drake], and when he replied at 4pm I was already in the kitchen at his house," the producer recalled. "I played him the beat [for "Sticky"] and he was like, 'Woah.' At that moment J. Cole walked in because he was at the house playing basketball. They recorded that night." The collab between Drake and Cole is credited with jumpstarting the Kendrick Lamar battle. This theory gained even more traction on May 2, when DJ Akademiks revealed that Lamar was originally supposed to be on the song. Lamar turned down the offer, and promptly dissed the other two rappers on "Like That." It sounds like Gordo has a front row seat to what comes next.

