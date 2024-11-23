Drake Collaborator Gordo Teases Getting Back "To Work" After Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

Gordo hinted at getting back in the studio.

Drake's frequent collaborator, Gordo, says it's "time to get to work" after Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with his new album, GNX, on Friday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the project hit streaming services, Gordo wrote: "Sighhh.....time to get to work *opens up fl studio." On the new project, Lamar seems to reference beating Drake in the battle on several occasions. He brags about having just strangled a "goat" on the song, "hey now."

The post has been generating mixed opinions from fans regarding a response from Drake, as their longstanding feud continues. While many users replied with goat emojis, others were more negative. "N****s failed miserably at providing summer vibes btw," one user wrote. Another added: "Yall wasted a whole summer."

Drake Attends Kings-Raptors Game

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Gordo previously discussed Drake's feelings on the feud during an interview with People over the summer, shooting down rumors about the Toronto rapper being dismayed. "The thing is that he was just on the longest tour ever [It's All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?]. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he's just chilling," Gordo told the publication. "Ever since all this has happened... I've seen him happier. It's really weird. He's pretty jolly... The internet makes it seem like, 'Oh, that photo, he's all sad and sh*t.' That's just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it's him, it's put under a magnifying glass like, 'Oh, look at his eyes. He's looking a little droopy. He hasn't slept.' But the guy's been happy as sh*t, to be honest. He's chilling."

Gordo Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"