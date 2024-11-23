Drake Collaborator Gordo Teases Getting Back "To Work" After Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

BYCole Blake323 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Gordo hinted at getting back in the studio.

Drake's frequent collaborator, Gordo, says it's "time to get to work" after Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with his new album, GNX, on Friday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the project hit streaming services, Gordo wrote: "Sighhh.....time to get to work *opens up fl studio." On the new project, Lamar seems to reference beating Drake in the battle on several occasions. He brags about having just strangled a "goat" on the song, "hey now."

The post has been generating mixed opinions from fans regarding a response from Drake, as their longstanding feud continues. While many users replied with goat emojis, others were more negative. "N****s failed miserably at providing summer vibes btw," one user wrote. Another added: "Yall wasted a whole summer."

Read More: Drake Looks Unbothered In New Selfie Despite Kendrick Lamar Fans’ Relentless Clowning

Drake Attends Kings-Raptors Game

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Gordo previously discussed Drake's feelings on the feud during an interview with People over the summer, shooting down rumors about the Toronto rapper being dismayed. "The thing is that he was just on the longest tour ever [It's All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?]. He literally did a tour for like a year. I think he's just chilling," Gordo told the publication. "Ever since all this has happened... I've seen him happier. It's really weird. He's pretty jolly... The internet makes it seem like, 'Oh, that photo, he's all sad and sh*t.' That's just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it's him, it's put under a magnifying glass like, 'Oh, look at his eyes. He's looking a little droopy. He hasn't slept.' But the guy's been happy as sh*t, to be honest. He's chilling."

Gordo Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

Kendrick Lamar dropped GNX on Friday as a surprise release for fans. He seemingly addresses Drake at several points on the project. Check out Gordo’s recent post on X below.

Read More: Drake To Give Away $500K During Gambling Live Stream With XQC

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...